Maersk Develops Novel Method For Enhancing Communication With Central Asia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 28. The US, Far
East, and particularly the Mediterranean and Europe will be
smoothly connected with desirable Central Asian markets thanks to a
new transportation method being introduced by the Danish shipping
and logistics corporation Maersk, Trend reports.
In particular, the company's innovative integrated intermodal
ship and rail transport solution intends to improve the efficiency
of cargo transportation for goods going to the expanding consumer
markets in Central Asia.
according to the company Although this new customized solution
is primarily aimed at Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, it will serve as
the foundation for additional logistical services in surrounding
nations like Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.
"Besides our existing rail connection through China, there has
been a rising demand among our customers in the Western hemisphere
for a logistics solution in this corridor that is seamlessly
connected to a global network at the European end. We are happy to
serve this demand with our new dedicated offering now and help our
customers reliably import and export their products to and from the
Central Asian markets," Sedef Ayhan, Managing Director East
Mediterranean Area of Maersk, said.
The Georgian Poti port is the main connecting gateway to
Maersk's global ocean network. From this port, cargo is seamlessly
transported via rail to Baku, Azerbaijan. Subsequently, the journey
continues from Baku across the Caspian Sea to Aktau. Finally, the
cargo is delivered from there to its ultimate destinations in
Central Asia, such as Almaty, Astana, and Tashkent, via an
efficient train network.
To ensure seamless and reliable logistics, Maersk has
established last-mile connections in Georgia, Azerbaijan,
Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan through a dedicated trucking pool. This
approach enables efficient and secure delivery to the final
destination, minimizing delays and enhancing customer
satisfaction.
The transportation solution is strengthened further by a
committed control tower crew in charge of supervising and
monitoring the entire operational procedure. This group makes sure
that the handling of cargo is organized and well-coordinated,
provides real-time updates, and takes care of any potential
problems that might develop along the way.
Maersk already provides a thorough rail and ocean-rail network
to connect these markets to Central Asian countries through China
from South-Eastern and Eastern Asian nations.
A.P. Moller-Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to
connect and simplify its customers' supply chains. As a global
leader in logistics services, the company operates in more than 130
countries and employs over 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to
reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with
new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.
MENAFN28092023000187011040ID1107156777
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.