Bulgaria Boosts Gas Imports From Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Bulgaria has
increased its gas imports from Azerbaijan, Eurostat, the
statistical office of the European Union, told Trend .
In July 2023, Bulgaria imported 77.3 million cubic meters of gas
from Azerbaijan, marking a rise from the 74.8 million cubic meters
recorded in June. This surge indicates a month-on-month increase of
3.3 percent in natural gas imports from Azerbaijan.
Notably, during the first seven months of the year, Azerbaijan
exported a total of 536.7 million cubic meters of gas to
Bulgaria.
While the volume of exports remained robust, the value of these
gas exports during July amounted to 23.9 million euros, a slight
decline from the 26.6 million euros recorded in June, marking a
decrease of 10.2 percent.
Bulgaria initiated gas imports from Azerbaijan via the
Greece-Bulgaria interconnector (IGB), which commenced operations on
October 1, 2022. The IGB has a contractual capacity of 1 billion
cubic meters per year, with the potential to expand to 3 billion
cubic meters, ultimately upgradable to 5 billion cubic meters
annually.
Azerbaijan, a crucial gas supplier to Europe, utilizes the Trans
Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) as part of the Southern Gas Corridor,
boasting a capacity of 10 billion cubic meters, expandable to 20
billion cubic meters annually. The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan
reported that the country exported 6.6 billion cubic meters of gas
to Europe from January through July 2023. Overall, gas exports for
the same period amounted to 13.8 billion cubic meters, reflecting a
robust 7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022.
This increase in exports includes contributions from various gas
fields, with 7.5 billion cubic meters sourced from the
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field block, 15.4 billion cubic meters from
the Shah Deniz field, 5.1 billion cubic meters produced by the
State Oil Company, and 0.1 billion cubic meters from the Absheron
field.
