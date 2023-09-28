FAO Declares Willingness For Stronger Co-Op With Turkmenistan - Official (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 28. Taking
into account the absence of its representative office in
Turkmenistan, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO)
strives to strengthen and bring closer cooperation with the
country. Viorel Gutu, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Central Asia,
told Trend .
According to him, FAO is actively expanding its presence in this
country, striving to accelerate the development of partnerships and
cooperation.
"Currently, FAO and Turkmenistan are intensively cooperating in
the field of agriculture and environmental protection, which
underlines the high intensity and productivity of our joint work.
We have a number of projects focused on the conservation of natural
resources, including soil and water. In addition, we are actively
implementing the latest technologies that contribute to improving
the soil resource management system," Gutu said.
At the same time, he noted that the organization also has many
initiatives that cover all countries in the region, and
Turkmenistan is actively involved in their implementation. He also
added that FAO invests significant efforts together with partners
in this process.
Gutu stressed that the FAO plans for the future include
expanding the portfolio of projects and strengthening the dynamics
of relations with Turkmenistan.
Meanwhile, in the middle of this year, FAO and Turkmenistan
agreed to launch the first technical assistance project in the
country's water sector. Within the framework of the project, it was
planned to study folk hydraulic techniques as well as the
introduction of innovations such as drip irrigation, sprinkling,
and the sprinkler method.
