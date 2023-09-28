Medical Care Of Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva Continues


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The medical care of Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva continues, said her relatives said, Trend reports.

According to them, Pashayeva's health condition is assessed as moderately stable.

The MP fell into a coma from medications and was taken to the Central Clinical Hospital on September 24.

