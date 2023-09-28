(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The medical
care of Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva continues, said her
relatives said, Trend reports.
According to them, Pashayeva's health condition is assessed as
moderately stable.
The MP fell into a coma from medications and was taken to the
Central Clinical Hospital on September 24.
