Iran's Nuclear Dilemma: Cooperation Or Confrontation With IAEA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. About 25
percent of the inspection operations conducted by the International
Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) worldwide are related to Iran's nuclear
program, Vice President of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy
Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, Trend reports.
The chief noted that Iran has 2 percent of the world's nuclear
facilities, which shows that Iran is subject to more inspections
than other countries.
Commenting on Iran's cancellation of the licenses of some
inspectors of the IAEA, the vice president also said that Iran has
cancelled the licenses of some IAEA inspectors for certain reasons,
but this does not mean that Iran does not cooperate with the
IAEA.
He stressed that Iran's cooperation with the agency is very
significant.
On September 16, 2023, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said
that Iran revoked the license of one-third of the IAEA's main
inspection team assigned to Iran.
As reported, an agreement was reached between Iran and the IAEA
in March 2023. Within the agreement, cooperation between the
parties is underway.
Iran states that it cooperates with the International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA) in only two frameworks: the Non-Proliferation
of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the safeguards rules.
Iran discloses various programs related to its nuclear industry
to reflect that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
However, according to the information obtained by the International
Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has increased the amount of highly
enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months, and
currently, the country's enriched uranium reserves are 4,745
kilograms. This is 15 times more than the amount of uranium allowed
for Iran in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
In discussions on the nuclear program, Iran is mainly trying to
achieve the abolition of sanctions imposed by the US and Western
countries, the removal of its funds frozen abroad, and the
abolition of the restriction on the export of crude oil. In return,
the US and Western countries want Iran not to acquire an atomic
bomb, to keep its nuclear program under control, and to reduce the
level of uranium.
