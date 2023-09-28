Iran's Nuclear Dilemma: Cooperation Or Confrontation With IAEA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. About 25 percent of the inspection operations conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) worldwide are related to Iran's nuclear program, Vice President of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, Trend reports.

The chief noted that Iran has 2 percent of the world's nuclear facilities, which shows that Iran is subject to more inspections than other countries.

Commenting on Iran's cancellation of the licenses of some inspectors of the IAEA, the vice president also said that Iran has cancelled the licenses of some IAEA inspectors for certain reasons, but this does not mean that Iran does not cooperate with the IAEA.

He stressed that Iran's cooperation with the agency is very significant.

On September 16, 2023, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that Iran revoked the license of one-third of the IAEA's main inspection team assigned to Iran.

As reported, an agreement was reached between Iran and the IAEA in March 2023. Within the agreement, cooperation between the parties is underway.

Iran states that it cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in only two frameworks: the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the safeguards rules.

Iran discloses various programs related to its nuclear industry to reflect that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. However, according to the information obtained by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has increased the amount of highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months, and currently, the country's enriched uranium reserves are 4,745 kilograms. This is 15 times more than the amount of uranium allowed for Iran in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In discussions on the nuclear program, Iran is mainly trying to achieve the abolition of sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, the removal of its funds frozen abroad, and the abolition of the restriction on the export of crude oil. In return, the US and Western countries want Iran not to acquire an atomic bomb, to keep its nuclear program under control, and to reduce the level of uranium.

---

