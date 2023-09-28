One Killed, Several Injured As Russians Shell Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 27, Russian troops attacked Kherson region. In the regional center, an enemy strike killed a local man, while seven Russian bombs targeted Mykolaivka.

That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin , head of Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

A 41-year-old man was fatally wounded on the doorstep of his own home in Kherson. Another 27-year-old resident received medical treatment for his injuries on the spot, requiring no hospitalization/

Casualty reports are being verified, Prokudin noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army shelled Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro.