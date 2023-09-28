Russian Death Toll In Ukraine Up To 277,320

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to September 28, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 277,320 Russian invaders, including 330 in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staf of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's troops destroyed 4,679 enemy tanks (+4 in the past day), 8,962 (+12) armored fighting vehicles, 6,375 (+38) artillery systems, 793 (+1) MLR systems, 535 (+1) air defense systems, 315 (+0) warplanes, 316 (+0) helicopters, 4,957 (+9) UAVs, 1,529 (+0) cruise missiles, 20 (+0) warships / cutters, 1 (+0) submarine, 8,815 (+23) trucks and fuel tankers, and 929 (+2) units of specialized equipment.

Ukrainian warriors need more means to destroy Russian missiles, drones, aircraft – Zelensky

The incoming data on enemy's latest losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, air defense forces destroyed 31 of 39 enemy Shahed attack drones overnight Thursday, September 28.