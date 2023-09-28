Ukraine Downs 34 Of 44 Russian Kamikaze Drones Overnight Thursday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Thursday, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted 34 out of 44 Shahed one-way attack drones launched by Russia.

That's according to the Air Force of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“On the night of September 28, Russian invaders launched 44 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk region - Russia, Cape Chauda - temporarily occupied Crimea)," the statement reads.

In cooperation with the air defense forces, the Air Force destroyed 34 Shahed drones.

During the past day, on September 27, six reconnaissance drones of operational-tactical level (Orlan, Zala, and Supercam) were destroyed.