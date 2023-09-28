Nord Anglia Education Celebrates Opening Of New Prestigious Schools In Abu Dhabi And Brighton

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools provider Nord Anglia Education

celebrated the grand opening of two prestigious educational institutions this August and September: Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi (NAS Abu Dhabi) and Oxford International College Brighton

(OIC Brighton).

The addition of these two new schools brings Nord Anglia Education's family of premium international schools to 84 in total, with over 82,000 students worldwide.

Introducing NAS Abu Dhabi, a new premium school on Al Reem Island

Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi's Al Reem Island, NAS Abu Dhabi opened its doors to students this August. The school sets a new standard for education in the Middle East thanks to one-of-a-kind facilities, world-class teachers, and a unique curriculum designed to inspire innovation and global citizenship.

NAS Abu Dhabi offers a comprehensive education programme for students aged 3 to 18, including the English National Curriculum with IGCSEs and A-Levels, giving students the values, life skills, and knowledge they will need to thrive in our ever-changing world. For its inaugural year, NAS Abu Dhabi currently enrols 350 students from FS1 to Year 8. With 41 teachers and 30 additional support roles, the school has a strong focus on personalisation of curriculum pathways.

Liam Cullinan, Executive Principal of NAS Abu Dhabi, says: "We're delighted to officially be open. Our campus is now alive and vibrant with the sound and energy of our students. Our school's unique learning environment is allowing our students' imagination and creativity to flourish and our community to connect. We're all excited about what the future holds and being part of this journey is really special."

NAS Abu Dhabi's facilities are designed to spark creativity and exploration in students. Spacious classrooms with lots of natural light, innovative tech zones, and cutting-edge design technology centres facilitate their journey of discovery. The campus features modern facilities such as an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a wealth of other sporting facilities, an auditorium and soundproofed music practice suites, offering students a world of exciting possibilities that will inspire their achievements.

Introducing OIC Brighton, Nord Anglia's fourth school in England

OIC Brighton

welcomed its new students on its opening day on 8 September. Offering an array of academic pathways - from pre-GCSE and GCSE to A-Levels - the school is a hub for innovation and excellence for students aged 13 to 18.

It is located on a picturesque 20-acre campus, which includes the newly renovated grade II listed Ovingdean Hall, and builds upon the successful educational model of its top-ranked sister school: Oxford International College .

OIC Brighton can also accommodate a maximum of 400 boarding and 100 day students.

Tess St Clair-Ford, Founding Principal of OIC Brighton, said: "We're proud to be offering unique education experiences to our students here in Brighton. It's wonderful to see our vision come to life with world-class facilities that embody OIC's reputation for high quality teaching and learning, and academic excellence. Our students will thrive with our focus on wellbeing, preparing them for places at leading universities and for success as global citizens of the future."

OIC Brighton's campus features modern classrooms, spacious dormitories, science labs, sports facilities, and recreational areas, fostering diverse extracurricular activities for a holistic education.

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading premium international schools organisation, we are shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with innovative technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to nordangliaeducation.

Logo:

SOURCE Nord Anglia Education