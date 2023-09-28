Skin Boosters Market Is Expected To Surpass US$ 2.5 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global skin boosters market is poised to achieve a valuation of US$ 1.03 billion in 2022, with a projected expansion to US$ 2.5 billion by 2032, driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.26%. The surge in demand for aesthetic products among both men and women is expected to serve as the primary catalyst for market growth in the forecasted period.

As global awareness regarding skincare and healthy skin practices continues to rise, the demand for skin boosters is expected to experience substantial acceleration over the next decade. The industry is on a trajectory of significant growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 9.26% from 2022 to 2032, ultimately reaching a global market value of US$ 2.5 billion by the conclusion of 2032.

Key Growth Drivers:

Several factors are contributing to the rapid expansion of the skin boosters market:

: The global population is aging, with a rising number of individuals in their 40s and 50s seeking anti-aging solutions. Skin boosters offer a non-surgical alternative to combat the signs of aging, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of elasticity.: Consumers are becoming more educated about skincare and the benefits of preventative treatments. Social media, beauty influencers, and skincare forums play a pivotal role in disseminating information about skin boosters.: Skin boosters are minimally invasive and require little to no downtime, making them attractive to individuals with busy lifestyles who cannot afford extended recovery periods associated with surgical procedures.: The ability to tailor skin booster treatments to specific skin types and concerns has resonated with consumers. Dermatologists and skincare professionals can customize formulations to address individual needs.: Skin boosters provide natural-looking results, avoiding the overly tight or“frozen” appearance often associated with more invasive procedures.

Competitive landscape:

The key players of the global skin booster market adopt various strategies to secure a forefront position. Acquisition, collaboration, and partnership are some of the adopted methods by the players to expand their global reach. Some of the recent advancements among the key players are:



In January 2022, Merz Aesthetics, a globally renowned player, disclosed its launch of Radiesse® (+) Lidocaine injectable implant for deep injection for soft tissue augmentation. It can improve from moderate to a severe loss of jawline contour in adults over the age of 21.

In January 2022, Galderma, the globe's largest dermatology company, completed its acquisition of ALASTIN Skincare. ALASTIN Skincare specializes in developing clinically-tested physician-dispensed skincare products. In December 2021, FDA approved RHA Redensity, product of Teoxane. It is a Swiss hyaluronic acid product manufacturing company.

Prominent Key players of the Skin Boosters market survey report:



Merz Aesthetics

IBSA – Institute Biochemical SA (IBSA Derma)

Allergan Plc

Bloomage Biotechnology

Filorga

Galderma

Teoxanne Professional Derma SA

Key Segments Covered in the Report:

By End Use



MedSpa Dermatology Clinics

By Type



Mesotherapy Micro-needle

By Gender



Male Female

By Region



North America

MEA

Latin America

Europe Asia-Pacific

