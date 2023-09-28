Prebiotic Fibers Market Is Forecasted To Rise At A CAGR Of 10.9% Through 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The Prebiotic Fiber Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Prebiotic Fiber demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Prebiotic Fiber market outlook across the globe.
market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Prebiotic Fiber market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments
The global prebiotic fiber market, valued at US$ 7.08 billion in 2023, is projected to expand at a high-value CAGR of 10.9% and reach US$ 19.94 billion by the end of 2033.
This Prebiotic Fiber market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis of Prebiotic Fiber along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.
The Key trends Analysis of Extended Prebiotic Fiber market also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future sales and demand of over the forecast period.
Key Companies Profiled
BENEO GmbH FrieslandCampina Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA Cargill Inc. Bright Food (Group) Corp. Ltd. Galam Jarrow Formulas Inc. Royal Cosun The Kraft Heinz Company
Competitive Landscape
Companies are working on developing prebiotic fiber products that target specific health concerns or demographic groups. For instance, there is a growing interest in prebiotics tailored for children's health, women's health, and specific digestive conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
As the market grows, there is an increasing focus on exploring new sources of prebiotic fibers. Manufacturers are researching and developing fibers from diverse plant-based probiotics to provide a wider range of options for consumers.
In July 2021, Taiyo GmbH, a German manufacturer of natural dietary fibers, joined forces with Asiros, a Danish fruit powder producer, to develop and promote two high-fiber fruit powder variations that eliminate the need for maltodextrin. Asiros's blends incorporate Sunfiber, a clinically validated prebiotic provided by Taiyo. K.-based functional food and beverages company MOJU introduced a prebiotic shot in March 2021. It had a combination of prebiotics and plant fibers from green banana, golden kiwi, baobab, and chicory root inulin.
Key Segments of Prebiotic Fiber Industry Research
By Ingredient :
Inulin Fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) Mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS) Xylo-oligosaccharides (XOS) By Application :
Prebiotic Food & Beverages By Region :
Dairy Products Cereals Baked Food Fermented Meat Products Dry Food Prebiotics Prebiotic Dietary Supplements
Food Supplements Nutritional Supplements Specialty Nutrients Infant Foods Animal Feed Prebiotics
North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa
