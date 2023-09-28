Prebiotic Fibers Market Is Forecasted To Rise At A CAGR Of 10.9% Through 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Prebiotic Fiber Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Prebiotic Fiber demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Prebiotic Fiber market outlook across the globe.

The global prebiotic fiber market, valued at US$ 7.08 billion in 2023, is projected to expand at a high-value CAGR of 10.9% and reach US$ 19.94 billion by the end of 2033.

Key Companies Profiled



BENEO GmbH

FrieslandCampina

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

Cargill Inc.

Bright Food (Group) Corp. Ltd.

Galam

Jarrow Formulas Inc.

Royal Cosun The Kraft Heinz Company

Competitive Landscape

Companies are working on developing prebiotic fiber products that target specific health concerns or demographic groups. For instance, there is a growing interest in prebiotics tailored for children's health, women's health, and specific digestive conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

As the market grows, there is an increasing focus on exploring new sources of prebiotic fibers. Manufacturers are researching and developing fibers from diverse plant-based probiotics to provide a wider range of options for consumers.



In July 2021, Taiyo GmbH, a German manufacturer of natural dietary fibers, joined forces with Asiros, a Danish fruit powder producer, to develop and promote two high-fiber fruit powder variations that eliminate the need for maltodextrin. Asiros's blends incorporate Sunfiber, a clinically validated prebiotic provided by Taiyo. K.-based functional food and beverages company MOJU introduced a prebiotic shot in March 2021. It had a combination of prebiotics and plant fibers from green banana, golden kiwi, baobab, and chicory root inulin.

Key Segments of Prebiotic Fiber Industry Research



By Ingredient :



Inulin



Fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS)



Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS)



Mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS)

Xylo-oligosaccharides (XOS)

By Application :



Prebiotic Food & Beverages





Dairy Products





Cereals





Baked Food





Fermented Meat Products



Dry Food Prebiotics



Prebiotic Dietary Supplements





Food Supplements





Nutritional Supplements





Specialty Nutrients



Infant Foods

Animal Feed Prebiotics

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

