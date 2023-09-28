Limited Time Offer

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

October is around the corner, as well as the mid-autumn. Sometimes this season comes with a nostalgic mood. Maybe DVDs are out of the latest fashion, but for people who are fond of collecting Blu-ray/DVDs, the quality can be kept all the time. In this autumn, Leawo has cued the popular event of 2023 Golden Autumn Giveaway & Specials , providing 60% off Ultimate Blu-ray Toolkit - a 4-in-1 Blu-ray solution package to decrypt, rip and convert Blu-ray/DVD movies to video/audio files in various formats. The main points are listed below:



Featuring quality-lossless Blu-ray/DVD conversion tech, Blu-ray Ripper is used to rip Blu-ray to video and audio in 180+ formats quickly for any media player and device and convert DVDs of any type regardless of region restriction, disc protection, and movie studios. It will offer a cinema-like experience with multiple audio tracks and subtitles retained at up to 4K resolution.

Blu-ray Copy is great for copying Blu-ray/DVD movies with lossless quality in the form of discs, folders, and ISO image files at 6x higher speed. Users can decide which to copy, how to copy, and even how fast to copy Blu-ray/DVD movies, because it features 3 different copy modes for multiple needs, including Full Movie, Main Movie, and Custom Movie.

Blu-ray Creator allows users to burn video to Blu-ray/DVD and burn Blu-ray/DVD photo slideshow from 180+ file formats like MP4, AVI, MKV, FLV, MOV, etc. This creator offers 40+ preset disc menu templates in 8 different categories and a menu designer for customizing menu templates. Meanwhile, the built-in video editor supports features like clip, trimming, watermark, etc. Blu-ray Cinavia Removal is a professional tool that works on removing several protected watermarks and breaking some limitations within movies for smooth playback, which means the original watermark-protected Blu-ray file will not be stopped or muted during playback on different player devices by this tool.

Whether personalizing Blu-ray/DVD movies before conversion like file merging, media editing, 3D movie creation, etc., or 1:1 copying Blu-ray movies without a protected watermark with the help of Intel Quick Sync GPU acceleration technology, Ultimate Blu-ray Toolkit is powerful enough to finish these tasks.

Everyone can get the lifetime plan of this toolkit at $143.92 after a 60% discount, instead of the original price of $369.89. Moreover, if participants want to find other video/audio/photo tools, Leawo also offers 92% off CleverGet All-In-One 12 for online streaming video solutions, 50% off PhotoIns for photo solutions, 70% off Leawo All-in-1 Bundle that is comprised of comprehensive multimedia tools, etc. with favorable prices. 30% off coupons are available at the bottom of the activity page for all purchases on Leawo.org. More details can be visited on Leawo's official site.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include DVD Copy, Blu-ray Creator, UHD Creator, Music Recorder, Video Converter, PhotoIns, iOSFix, Tunes Cleaner, Data Recovery, iTransfer, and others for both Win and Mac platforms.