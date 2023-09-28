(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 28 (KUNA) --

1980 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issues a law-into-decree for full mobilization in cases of jitters in states' international relations or war flare-up.

1990 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets US President George Bush at the White House for the first time since start of the flagrant Iraqi aggression on the State of Kuwait.

1992 -- The Ministry of Commerce abd Industry reopens Kuwait stock exchange after a two-year hiatus due to the August 1990 Iraqi aggression.

2009 -- A delegation of Kuwaiti female parliamentarians participates in the IPU conference for the first time.

2017 -- The Kuwaiti candidate Saud Al-Harbi wins ALESCO's general director's post.

2017 -- Damsman institute wins the 2021 UN award for its achievements in treating non-communicable diseases.