(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 28 (KUNA) --
1980 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issues a law-into-decree for full mobilization in cases of jitters in states' international relations or war flare-up.
1990 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets US President George Bush at the White House for the first time since start of the flagrant Iraqi aggression on the State of Kuwait.
1992 -- The Ministry of Commerce abd Industry reopens Kuwait stock exchange after a two-year hiatus due to the August 1990 Iraqi aggression.
2009 -- A delegation of Kuwaiti female parliamentarians participates in the IPU conference for the first time.
2017 -- The Kuwaiti candidate Saud Al-Harbi wins ALESCO's general director's post.
2017 -- Damsman institute wins the 2021 UN award for its achievements in treating non-communicable diseases. (end) mbm.rk
MENAFN28092023000071011013ID1107156696
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.