PM Modi Has Empowered Farmers Like Never Before: LG

Addressing a seminar on great social reformer Swami Sahajanand organized by Swami Sahajanand Postgraduate College in collaboration with ICSSR at Ghazipur, UP,

Lt Governor highlighted the significant contribution of Swami Sahajanand to farmer's movement and his role in empowering small and marginal farming community, transformation and rejuvenation of agriculture sector to fulfill the development ambitions of a large section of society.

“Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji is implementing the vision of Swami Sahajanand and has given the agriculture and allied activities new impetus. Agriculture budget has gone up by 5.7 fold as compared to 2013-14, credit flow to farmers stepped up and Rs.1 Lakh Crore allocated to Agriculture Infrastructure Fund,” the Lt Governor said, according to an official spokesman.

He said the progressive reforms under the guidance of Prime Minister have empowered the farmers and brought prosperity in their lives.

“The comprehensive approach from seed to market and the efforts to strengthen the rural economy have led to the empowerment of farmers at every step. Highest-ever food grain production, significant rise in income and entrepreneurship is scripting a new chapter in history of agriculture sector,” the Lt Governor said.

Rs.20 Lakh Cr has been allocated for agriculture credit to farmers and it shows that the government's top priority is to unlock the growth potential of the agriculture and allied sector, he added.

At the seminar, the Lt Governor also shared the agricultural reforms and farmer-centric policies introduced in the UT of J&K over the past few years.

He also called for adopting sustainable development measures to effectively tackle the threat of Climate change.

Prof. (Dr.) V K Rai, Principal Swami Sahajanand PG College; Dr Neerja Madhav, renowned author; Prof Udayon Misra, Principal LBS PG College Mughalsarai; Prof Chandrakanta Rai and prominent personalities from all walks of life were present.v

