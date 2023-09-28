Srinagar Police Chief Rakesh Balwal Repatriated To Manipur Cadre

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Government of India has ordered premature repatriation of IPS officer Rakesh Balwal to Manipur cadre.
According to an order by Deputy Secretary to the Government of India, Balwal, IPS (MA- 2012) has been repatriated from AGMUT to Manipur cadre.
The order has been passed following the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The approval has been granted by the Appointments committee of the Cabinet, almost month after the proposal by the MHA.
Rakesh Balwal is presently posted as SSP Srinagar and would now be posted in Read Also J&K Police Collaborates With Social Media Giants To Scan Users: Report J&K Bank Renews MoU With J&K Police
Manipur.
