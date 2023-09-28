Romesh Ranganathan Announced As Teenage Cancer Trust's First Comedy Icon

(MENAFN- Pressat) Young people who have been supported by Teenage Cancer Trust were invited to an exclusive meet and greet with comedian Romesh Ranganathan, who has today been announced as the charity's first comedy Icon.

The Icon role is for high-profile figures across the entertainment industry who have volunteered to give a year of their time to support young people with cancer. This could be by raising vital funds to ensure Teenage Cancer Trust can provide the best support during treatment and beyond, driving importance changes at policy level or making sure people have the information they need to spot the signs of cancer.

As part of the meet and greet, the group watched the filming of Sky's hit comedy series, A League of Their Own, which included seeing the most dangerous stunt ever performed on the show featuring England's World Cup hero Mary Earps.

Romesh has supported Teenage Cancer Trust for many years, including performing four times at its historic annual Royal Albert Hall event – a series of gigs raising urgently-needed funds for the charity, and performing at a comedy night hosted by Absolute Radio Live in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust. He has also donated items to the charity's Star Boot Sale auction.

Holly, 20, from Swansea, was part of the group who met Romesh during the meet and greet. Holly was diagnosed with a type of soft tissue sarcoma in 2019 and has been supported by Teenage Cancer Trust.

Holly said it was an incredible experience to meet Romesh and enjoyed seeing behind the scenes to see how filming the show works.

She added:“I've always said using humour is the best way to deal with these sorts of things (such as having cancer), so to have a popular comedian as the charity's newest Icon is awesome and really highlights how to see the funny side in an experience so dark and daunting.”

Romesh said:“I'm thrilled to be Teenage Cancer Trust's first comedy Icon.

“I've had the pleasure of supporting the charity for a few years now and I have seen the important work they do to help teenagers and young adults who have cancer.

“It is a particularly difficult time for young people who are diagnosed with cancer and I feel honoured that I can use my platform to raise money and awareness of the charity, to ensure young people receive the best care and support.”

Romesh will be raising money for Teenage Cancer Trust and suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) during his headline 2024 tour 'Hustle' which stops at some of Britain's best arenas, including the O2, London.

Paul McKenzie, Director of Engagement at Teenage Cancer Trust, said:“We are so delighted to have Romesh as our first comedy Icon. His ongoing support means that we can provide tailored care to young people when cancer has turned their world upside down.

“Cancer kills more teenagers and young adults in the UK than any other disease. There's never been a worse time to receive that news, with healthcare services under severe pressures, waiting times increasing, and diagnosis taking longer.

“Young people need our support more than ever and that's why Romesh's support is so critical.”

People can find out more about Teenage Cancer Trust's latest campaign 'Stop Cancer Destroying Teenage Lives' here: Teenage Cancer Trust | UK Cancer Charity