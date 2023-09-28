Private Equity Weighs Up India Vs China Amid Shifting Landscape

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Private equity firms have been carrying out multibillion-dollar fundraising rounds for many years now with a focus on China, the world's second-largest economy, because of the rapid growth levels and abundant opportunities in the powerhouse country.

But with an evolving geopolitical landscape across Asia, things are changing.

Grappling with challenges related to changing dynamics in China, private equity organizations are now exploring alternative investment destinations, with India emerging as a key contender.



Several factors are consistently being considered when navigating this shifting landscape.

First, China has been cracking down in recent times on various sectors, including tech, education and real estate, which has created uncertainty for investors.



Regulatory changes and government intervention could potentially pose significant risks to the profitability of investments in China. Unsurprisingly, global investors are closely monitoring the regulatory environment and adapting their strategies accordingly.

Second, ramping up investments in India is increasingly seen as a diversification strategy.

