Shelf Life Testing Market Report | Key To Sustainable Growth, Forecast, Trends, 2023-2030

Global Shelf Life Testing Market is estimated at a market value of US$ 2.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.0% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview Customers are becoming more concerned about the quality and safety of the foods and beverages they consume. They anticipate that items will have a longer shelf life while retaining freshness, flavor, and nutritional content. Manufacturers are investing in shelf life testing as a result to ensure their products satisfy these standards. Rapid testing methodologies, predictive modelling, and sensory analysis have improved the accuracy and efficiency of shelf-life testing. This has pushed businesses to invest in these technologies in order to better understand the shelf life of their products.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global shelf life testing market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including parameter, method, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

On the basis of parameter, microbial contamination segment dominated the market accounting for around 45% of global revenue. Microbial contamination is the unintentional or unintentional introduction of hazardous bacteria into products/commodities such as fruits, meat, dairy products, and other beverages. On the basis of application, with a market share of roughly 39%, the packaged foods segment dominated the market. Rapid urbanization has resulted in various lifestyle changes, one of which is an increase in the consumption of packaged meals.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.9 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 4.4 billion Growth Rate 7.0% Key Market Drivers

Advancements in testing technologies

Rising food and beverage industry Increasing demand for packaged foods Companies Profiled

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific

Bureau Veritas

Intertek Group

ALS Limited

Mérieux NutriSciences

TÜV SÜD

AsureQuality Limited Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global shelf life testing market include,



In November 2021, Mérieux NutriSciences announced the opening of its new food testing laboratory in Lima, Peru. Mérieux NutriSciences maintains its commitment to food safety while contributing to global consumer health by expanding and implementing Peru's largest and most advanced food safety laboratory. In July 2021, Mérieux NutriSciences, a global leader in food safety, quality, and sustainability, announced the purchase of Tracelab SpA., a laboratory in Chile that provides specialized analytical services to the salmon farming business.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global shelf life testing market growth include SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group, ALS Limited, Mérieux NutriSciences, TÜV SÜD, AsureQuality Limited, and Microbac Laboratories, Inc. , among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global shelf life testing market based on parameter, method, application and region



Global Shelf Life Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Parameter



Microbial Contamination



Rancidity



Nutrient Stability

Others

Global Shelf Life Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Method



Real-Time Shelf Life Testing

Accelerated Shelf-Life Testing

Global Shelf Life Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application



Packaged Food



Bakery & Confectionary Products



Meat & Meat Products



Processed Food



Dairy Products



Beverages

Others

Global Shelf Life Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region



North America Shelf Life TestingMarket





US



Canada



Latin America Shelf Life TestingMarket





Brazil





Mexico



Rest of Latin America



Western Europe Shelf Life TestingMarket





Germany





UK





France





Spain





Italy





Benelux





Nordic



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Shelf Life TestingMarket





Russia





Poland





Hungary





Other CIS Countries



Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Shelf Life TestingMarket





China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia





ASEAN







Indonesia







Thailand







Philippines







Vietnam







Malaysia





Rest of ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa Shelf Life TestingMarket





GCC







Saudi Arabia (KSA)







United Arab Emirates (UAE)





Rest of the GCC





South Africa





Nigeria





Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Shelf Life Testing Report:



What will be the market value of the global shelf life testing market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global shelf life testing market?

What are the market drivers of the global shelf life testing market?

What are the key trends in the global shelf life testing market?

Which is the leading region in the global shelf life testing market?

What are the major companies operating in the global shelf life testing market? What are the market shares by key segments in the global shelf life testing market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts' viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:



Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged. Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

