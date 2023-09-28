Indoor Humidifiers Market Is Predicted To Rise At A CAGR Of 3.6% By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
According to the latest report from Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global indoor humidifier market is projected to expand at 3.6% CAGR to reach a size of US$ 1.13 billion by the end of 2033.
An air humidifier adds moisture to the air and prevents it from turning dry. These devices are predominantly employed in colder regions where indoor spaces have been deprived of moisture and contribute to eliminating viruses. The market for indoor humidifiers is influenced by the extensive utilization of the product across various applications.
Increasing concerns among users regarding the negative consequences linked to dry air are anticipated to considerably boost the growth of the indoor humidifier market in the foreseeable period. Furthermore, rising demand for sophisticated indoor humidifiers is poised to generate favorable prospects for market participants throughout the review duration.
Humidification devices are becoming indispensable tools across various sectors where maintaining optimal moisture levels holds paramount importance. For instance, within the healthcare sector, hospitals are incorporating humidifiers into their setups to enhance patient comfort through the use of diverse medical ventilators. Furthermore, the escalating requirement for industrial ultrasonic humidifiers for indoor cultivation, encompassing spaces like warehouses and greenhouses, especially in colder regions, is poised to bolster market growth throughout the projected time frame.
Key Segments of Indoor Humidifier Industry Research
| By Product Type
| By Industry Vertical
| By Application
| By Region
| Vaporizers
| Healthcare
| Residential
| North America
| Ultrasonic Systems
| Retail
| Commercial
| Latin America
| Warm Mist Humidifiers
| Food & Beverages
| Industrial
| Europe
| Evaporative Humidifiers
| Paper & Pulps
|
| Asia Pacific
| Steam-to-Steam Humidifiers
| IT
|
| Middle East & Africa
|
| Automotive
|
|
|
| Textiles
|
|
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global indoor humidifier market stands at US$ 788 million in 2023. Worldwide demand for indoor humidifiers is projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2033. The market is estimated to touch US$ 1.13 billion by the end of 2033. The market in China is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033. Demand for vaporizer indoor humidifiers is set to increase at a CAGR of 4.4% through 2033. Sales of ultrasonic humidifiers are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
“ M ounting concern s regarding risks associated with static electricity in industries such as textiles, printing, and automotive is fueling the need for humidifiers. Indoor humidifiers effective ly mitigat e static electricity buildup in manufacturing environments ,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Companies Profiled in This Report
Armstrong International, Inc Koninklijke Philips N.V. United Technologies Corp. Carel INDUSTRIES S.p.A. Munters, Ltd. Honeywell International Inc. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Boneco AG Vornado Air LLC Procter & Gamble Company
Market Competition
The indoor humidifier market displays a fragmented landscape, characterized by many significant and smaller participants. To sustain competitiveness within the market, companies are embracing tactics such as introducing novel products and fostering innovation. Notable industry contenders include DriSteem, Boneco AG, Webmaster, Armstrong International Inc., and HygroMatik GmbH.
In June 2021, Carel Industries, a company headquartered in Italy and specializing in air conditioning, refrigeration, and heating for humidification and evaporative cooling, successfully purchased a 51% stake in CFM Sogutma ve Otomasyon A.S. This strategic move by Carel Industries was aimed at broadening its market presence in Türkiye. CFM Sogutma ve Otomasyon A.S, also known as CFM Refrigeration and Automation Inc., is a Türkiye-based company that offers an array of services including refrigeration, air conditioning, humidification, industrial cooling, and building management systems.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the indoor humidifier market with historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (vaporizers, ultrasonic systems, warm mist humidifiers, evaporative humidifiers, steam-to-steam humidifiers), industry vertical (healthcare, retail, food & beverages, paper & pulp, IT, automotive, textiles), and application (residential, commercial, industrial), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).
