The Genomic Renaissance: Recent Whole Exome Sequencing Market Changes

Whole Exome Sequencing Market Size

Exome sequencing is a technique for sequencing all of the exome and protein-coding genes in a genome.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Whole Exome Sequencing Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast,2023-2032.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Whole Exome Sequencing Market report?

Exome sequencing is a technique for sequencing all of the exome and protein-coding genes in a genome. This technique includes selection of the subset of DNA that encodes proteins or exons, followed by sequencing of the exonic DNA using high-throughput DNA sequencing methods. Exome sequencing is used to identify genetic variants responsible for diseases such as Miller Syndrome and Alzheimers disease.

The global whole exome sequencing market is driven by increase in number of R&D activities to fulfill new scientific applications, high adoption of advanced technologies, rise in awareness about whole exome sequencing technology, and high demand for diagnosis of rare diseases. However, lack of skilled professionals and ethical & legal issues associated with these techniques restrain the market growth. Furthermore, the high demand for personalized medicine and development of new innovative products by key players provide numerous opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

The whole exome sequencing market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, end user, and region. Based on product, it is divided into systems, kits, and services. Systems is further divided into Hiseq Series, Miseq, and ION torrent platforms. Hiseq series is further bifurcated into Hiseq 2500 and Hiseq 1500. ION torrent platforms is sub-divided into ION PGM and ION Proton. Kits are further sub-segmented into DNA fragmentation, end repair, A-Tailing, size selection kits, library preparation kits, and target enrichment kits. The services segment is divided into sequencing services and data analysis (bioinformatics) services. Based on technology, the market is categorized into sequencing by synthesis, ION semiconductor sequencing, and others. The application segment includes diagnostics, drug discovery and development, personalized medicine, agriculture and animal research, and others. Diagnostics application segment is further sub-segmented into cancer diagnostics, monogenic (Mendelian) disorders, monogenic types of diabetes, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, research centers, academic & government institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Takeaways:

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Methadone market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Whole Exome Sequencing Market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Whole Exome Sequencing Market Segments:

By Product

Systems

Hiseq Series

Hiseq 2500

Hiseq 1500

Miseq

ION Torrent Platforms

ION PGM

ION Proton

Kits

DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing, and Size Selection Kits

Library Preparation Kits

Target Enrichment Kits

Services

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis Services

Others



By Technology:

Sequencing by Synthesis

ION Semiconductor Sequencing

Other Technologies

Sequencing by Ligation

Pyrosequencing



By Application:

Diagnostics

Cancer Diagnostics

Monogenic Disorders

Monogenic Types of Diabetes

Others

Drug Discovery and Development

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

Others



By End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA)



Competitive Landscape:

Knome, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Beijing Genomics Institute, F.

Hoffmann La Roche AG

Eurofins Scientific Group

Agilent Technologies

GENEWIZ, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Macrogen, Inc.

Ambry Genetics Corp.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global whole exome sequencing market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.



Key Points Covered by the Report -

What are the fundamental skills, core competencies, and key players in the industry we are examining?

What are the opportunities for marketing strategies that are developing at a usual rate?

What are the main competitive factors influencing the industry?

What marketing tactics are suitable for a particular service or product?

What geographical areas are covered by the market report?

What share of this market would each of the following regions hold during the forecast period: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA?

How has COVID-19 impacted the class market?



