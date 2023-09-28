Three-Quarters Of Shoppers Start Saving A Month Before Black Friday

(MENAFN- Pressat) As businesses plan for what they hope will be the online shopping bonanza of the year against a backdrop of inflation and a cost-of-living crisis, what are savvy peak season shoppers expecting?

Capitalise on consumer excitement

Esendex data has found that more than three-quarters (78%) of UK consumers will stop spending up to a month before Black Friday so they can snap up bargains in the sales. Retailers need to be ready early – with more than half ( 51% ) of consumers wanting to hear about Black Friday up to two weeks in advance , and a further 28% wanting news a month ahead .

Head of Professional Services at Esendex, Chris Gorman, says the data shows that UK shoppers are looking for personalised marketing - with SMS text and email coming top of the list and WhatsApp becoming increasingly popular.“These channels are where shoppers talk to each other, so why not the companies and brands they buy from?

“With statistics showing that 48% of people are on their phone between four and eight hours a day, and seven in ten checking any unread notifications in less than five minutes, SMS and WhatsApp are two of the quickest ways to grab the attention of customers.”

Optimise the online experience!

Ecommerce has gone some way towards levelling the field for small and large retailers. Building an online presence makes products more accessible than a bricks and mortar store, and gives smaller retailers access to a larger audience. A well-built website that's optimised for mobile with a smooth online experience, can improve brand credibility, extend reach, and make promotional campaigns more cost-effective.

Extend platform choice

On average, UK consumers are bombarded with between 6,000 and 10,000 ads a day, even outside of peak trading periods, so little wonder that the battle for engagement is intense.

When shoppers are looking for a bargain, they are shopping on all channels at once. And those that hunt for bargains on four or more platforms will spend on average 9% more with a business tha single channel shoppers.

Deliver value, not just discount

It's easy to think that peak season sales are all about discounts, but consumer behaviour has changed, and value isn't always about price. UK consumers are more conscious than ever of a need to support smaller independent businesses and to contribute to their local community.

While small retailers might find it hard to match the massive discounts offered by retail giants, they can win and win big - when it comes to convenience and customer experience.