Tbilisi Open Air Museum To Feature Dance, Folklore, Cuisine Events Marking Tbilisoba City Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tbilisi Open Air Museum on the hillside leading to the
capital city's Turtle Lake will feature festive celebrations
introducing dance, folklore, cuisine and other aspects of Georgian
culture in celebration of the annual Tbilisoba city festival this
weekend, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The Museum on Wednesday said it would offer a“variety
of large-scale” activities over the weekend, including folklore
concerts and dance performances from local ensembles, as well as
tastings of Georgian cuisine and wine, and workshops in traditional
crafts.
The two-day event celebrating the diversity and
history of Tbilisi will also highlight the culture and traditions
of the Russian-occupied region of Abkhazia with exhibitions of
Abkhazian traditional clothes and photographic materials and print
publications about the locality.
Introductions of ethnic cuisines, cooking and baking
masterclasses, beer brewing, weaving workshops and a children's
corner will also welcome visitors of the event.
MENAFN28092023000195011045ID1107156615
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.