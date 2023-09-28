Tbilisi Open Air Museum To Feature Dance, Folklore, Cuisine Events Marking Tbilisoba City Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tbilisi Open Air Museum on the hillside leading to the capital city's Turtle Lake will feature festive celebrations introducing dance, folklore, cuisine and other aspects of Georgian culture in celebration of the annual Tbilisoba city festival this weekend, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Museum on Wednesday said it would offer a“variety of large-scale” activities over the weekend, including folklore concerts and dance performances from local ensembles, as well as tastings of Georgian cuisine and wine, and workshops in traditional crafts.

The two-day event celebrating the diversity and history of Tbilisi will also highlight the culture and traditions of the Russian-occupied region of Abkhazia with exhibitions of Abkhazian traditional clothes and photographic materials and print publications about the locality.

Introductions of ethnic cuisines, cooking and baking masterclasses, beer brewing, weaving workshops and a children's corner will also welcome visitors of the event.