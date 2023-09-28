Ukraine To Train Nearly 1,000 Sappers Next Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine needs demining specialists so next year it is planned to train about a thousand people to work in this field.

This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We want to recruit about a thousand sappers over the next year... and train them. The training period is about six weeks," said Klymenko.

Eighteenoperators already certified in Ukraine

According to him, personnel changes are being implemented in the entire system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As reported earlier, currently, 174,000 sq km remain potentially mined in Ukraine, and more than $37 billion will be needed to clear mined areas, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told the Demine Ukraine Forum held in Kyiv on September 27.