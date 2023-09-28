Markzware Pdfmarkz Stand-Alone App Converts PDF Files To Fully-Editable Indesign Files

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) September 27, 2023 2:44 am - PDF to Editable Adobe InDesign Files: Markzware PDFMarkz macOS stand-alone app converts PDF to InDesign, Affinity Publisher, QuarkXPress, Illustrator, and more.

DAYTON, NEVADA, July 21, 2023 - Markzware, Inc., the leader in software publishing solutions for document previewing, data conversion, and print quality control, announces the latest version of its stand-alone preview, preflight and conversion application, PDFMarkz®. This PDF converter empowers graphic designers, printers, and publishers to easily open PDF documents in a wide range of desktop publishing applications and file formats.

Users can open Canva PDFs and other PDF files in InDesign, QuarkXPress, Affinity Publisher, and other applications, for editing, printing, publishing, etc. PDFMarkz saves so much time, when creatives need to produce documents and when PDF content needs to be extracted and re-formatted.

The PDFMarkz stand-alone application is part of Markzware's "Markz" line of applications. The freebie version of this software enables users to preview native PDF documents and to view document information, for free: PDF files in Adobe Illustrator or other application, then edit them in the chosen destination application, to create professional DTP layout designs. With this version of PDFMarkz, users can also switch between Actual page numbers or Printed page numbers.

Pamela Sackett, Artist/Author/Producer/Founder, Emotion Literacy Advocates, said, "... we developed one of our books ... in Canva. ... up pops a Markzware tutorial telling us that, in fact, THEY can convert Canva to InDesign!"

Graphic design software developer, Pamela Sackett, author, producer and language artist, needed to get her book into Adobe InDesign. This video shows how PDFMarkz was able to help: Requirements & Availability

System requirements include macOS 10.13 or newer, 4GB of RAM, 1024x768 display, and an Internet connection. PDFMarkz can be purchased through the PDFMarkz page on the markzwarewebsite ( or through authorized resellers ( Pricing is $199 for a 12-month Subscription and $299 for a Perpetual license.

Markzware, a privately-held company based in Dayton, Nevada, is the leading software publisher providing solutions for document previewing, data conversion and print quality control. Markzware supports major graphic software layout applications used by printers, publishers and graphic arts professionals worldwide.

Sign up at to receive product news, free updates, specials, and support for your Markzware products. Join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr and YouTube.