Smile Confidently Again Thanks To Premier Dentures' Cutting-Edge Services

Meridian, ID – Premier Dentures is a family-run clinic primarily aimed at helping restore clients' smiles with the best denture options available in the industry.

With Cody Waid leading the team, patients at Premier Dentures can be confident they will receive a personalized approach, ensuring that denture comfort and custom-fit solutions are always priorities.

“We pride ourselves in providing the best service and giving patients the highest quality dentures,” commented Mr Waid, a trained and qualified denture specialist for several years.

“With our highly personalized approach, a client will get a superior denture-wearing experience. Comfort, functionality, and natural aesthetics are vital components, as well as getting them to smile confidently again and eating the foods they love.”

Many clients have opted for Premier Dentures for their denture needs because all its dentures are made at an on-site lab, saving them time and money; every denture comes with a money-back guarantee, and they offer warranties for all their dentures and partials.

The center, which services the entire Boise Valley, accepts Medicaid and offers same-day dentures starting at only $399. From minor repairs to brand-new dentures and everything in between, they can cater to all demands.

And if you are unhappy with your dentures within 90 days, you may return them for a full refund. They will try to correct or fix any issues you may have with your dentures at no cost.

Mr Waid, LD., born and raised in Idaho Falls, ID., has been crafting dentures since 2007 and continued to work to perfect his skills and, in 2012, attended the College of Eastern Idaho to work towards getting his denturist license. Cody received his Denturist license in 2016, and he and his wife Vanessa moved their family to Meridian, ID, to achieve their dream of opening their practice.

Premier Dentures' high-quality services and positive results for clients have garnered the team many five-star testimonials.

Jessica commented:“My experience was great! Cody was super nice, gentle, and professional. He didn't make me feel bad about the work that needed to be done. Now I can smile again!”

And Tammy added:“Very friendly and professional! I had a full set made, and they were ready in less than a week, from start to finish. Cody and Vanessa did an amazing job on my teeth and made me feel comfortable. I highly recommend them to anyone needing denture care.”

