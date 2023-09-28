Stonefly Introduces AI Sandboxhub - AI-Based Sandbox Appliance

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) September 27, 2023 4:16 pm - AI SandboxHub, an artificial intelligence (AI) integrated sandbox appliance designed to facilitate efficient AI analysis and generate actionable insights by orchestrating production systems in an isolated environment.

Hayward, California – September, 2023 – StoneFly (iscsi.com), a leader in storage, backup, disaster recovery, and cloud solutions, proudly presents AI SandboxHubTM, an artificial intelligence (AI) integrated sandbox appliance designed to facilitate efficient AI analysis and generate actionable insights by orchestrating production systems in an isolated environment.

Combining AI with a Sandbox Appliance for Actionable Insights

The AI SandboxHubTM operates as an on-premises sandbox appliance, offering a secure and controlled environment for a variety of operations. Its primary functions include isolated network orchestration for production testing, and leveraging AI capabilities for comprehensive data analysis.

Organizations can utilize the AI SandboxHubTM to restore backups and orchestrate a copy of their production environment within an isolated network. This enables them to conduct various tests, updates, and experiments without impacting the actual production setup, ensuring operational integrity and minimizing risks.

One of the key features of AI SandboxHubTM is its AI analysis capability. Users can deploy and train AI modules within this isolated environment, allowing for in-depth analysis of the replicated production data. This facilitates the extraction of highly relevant and actionable insights, which can be instrumental in decision-making and process improvements.

Tailored AI Training for Customized Insights

The AI SandboxHubTM allows users to train the AI models as per their specific requirements. By providing accurate labeling and refining AI algorithms within the sandboxed environment, organizations can attain AI models that offer precise and customized insights, aligning with their unique data analysis needs.

Enhanced Data Privacy and Security

As an on-premises appliance, AI SandboxHubTM ensures sensitive data remains within the organization's secure boundaries. The sandboxed environment guarantees privacy and confidentiality during all AI analysis processes, addressing critical compliance and security concerns.

Seize the Future of AI-Enhanced Data Analysis

StoneFly's AI SandboxHubTM stands at the forefront of modern data analysis solutions. By combining the power of AI with a controlled sandbox environment, it enables organizations to harness invaluable insights from their data while ensuring data security and privacy.

Availability

AI SandboxHubTM by StoneFly is set to transform sandbox orchestration and data analysis processes, and is available as part of StoneFly's comprehensive suite of data analysis and security solutions.

For inquiries and demonstrations, contact StoneFly sales at or call +1 510 265-1616.

About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly, Inc., headquartered in Hayward, California, is a leading provider of storage, backup, disaster recovery, and cloud solutions. With a legacy of innovation and a dedication to data protection and security, StoneFly delivers cutting-edge enterprise solutions to organizations globally.