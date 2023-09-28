Ambassador, New Delhi-IHCL Seleqtions Crafts A Memorable Experience For Dogs Of The Capital With \'Pet Talks\'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 27 September 2023: The picturesque setting of Lutyens\' Lawns at Ambassador, New Delhi-IHCL SeleQtions transformed into a canine paradise, where wagging tails and pet parents united for a truly memorable experience with the hotel\'s latest edition of \'Pet Talks\' in association with Doggie Bazaar followed by a \'Sundowner Pool Party\' for the furry friends.



The \'Pet Talks Session\' featured an enlightening panel discussion for the paw-parents hosted by esteemed experts in the field of pet care and behavior, including Dr. Narendra Gandhi, a distinguished veterinarian; Ms. Geeta Shedhmani, the Founder of Friendicoes; Mr. Adnan Khan, an acclaimed behaviorist and the Founder of K 9 School; and Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, a renowned groomer and the Founder of Scooby Scrub, took the stage. The session provided insights into various aspects of pet care, training and well-being while reinforcing the importance of responsible pet ownership.



Speaking on the occasion, Akshat Gupta, General Manager, Ambassador, New Delhi-IHCL SeleQtions said, \"At Ambassador-IHCL SeleQtions, we believe that our guests come in all shapes and sizes, and some even have tails! It\'s not just about being a pet-friendly hotel; it\'s about our commitment to providing an inclusive and luxurious experience for all and this event is no exception. We are also happy to announce our latest initiative - \'Outdoors at Yellow Brick Road\', a pet-friendly restaurant area. We look forward to welcoming all pets and pet parents.\"



The lush lawns came alive with the joyous celebration of our four-legged companions as the dogs and their doting parents revelled in a day filled with exciting activities. The Doggie Pool Zone saw happy tails splashing and frolicking while the Doggie Play Area & Agility Zone became a hub of excitement, with dogs showcasing their agility and engaging in playful interactions. To cater to the needs of the pets, the event offered Free Doggie Grooming and Veterinary Checkup services, allowing pet parents to pamper their beloved companions while ensuring their health and well-being.





About Ambassador, New Delhi - IHCL SeleQtions:



Set in the aristocratic heart of New Delhi, Ambassador is a contemporary hotel serving up a slice in time. Just a short drive from the international airport, it ushers leisure and business travelers into a red-brick and pink bougainvillea neighborhood, surrounded by plush shopping districts, gardens and magnificent monuments. With its British and Art Deco architectural medley, the Ambassador offers guests a chance to live a refined New Delhi life in its greenest district. The luxury boutique 5-star is an INTACH Heritage Building built in 1947, the year that India gained independence and Lutyens, named after the British architect who built most of modern New Delhi, became the epicentre of the city\'s intelligentsia. Green/Sustainability certification and cheery design elements infuse a millennial vibe into the nostalgia-tinted spaces. The hotel\'s culinary offerings are some of the finest in New Delhi. The exclusive Gourmands Itinerary lets diners experience signature dishes from all restaurants at one price, starting with aperitifs at Insomnia, moving to colonial-era classics at Yellow Brick Road and ending with Cantonese and Szechuan cuisines at Larry\'s China. Ambassador\'s versatile banqueting venues are designed to execute flawless events, from corporate meetings and champagne soirees to glitzy weddings.

