Artificial Intelligence In Radiology Market Share, Growth By Business Developments 2023 To 2029 X Herald

Artificial Intelligence in Radiology Market is growing at a + 35.6 % CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Enlitic, Inc, EnvoyAI, IBM Corporation, Gleamer Ltd, Freenome Inc, AI Technologies Ltd

Wake Radiology Launches First Installation of EnvoyAI Platform

October 24, - Artificial Intelligence in Radiology developer Enlitic Inc. announced it has signed a strategic partnership with Select HealthCare Solutions, a developer, owner and operator of cancer centers across the U.S. As part of the agreement, Enlitic will receive access to Select Healthcare's high-quality, anonymized patient data –– data that will further tune Enlitic's predictive models for early cancer detection. In turn, Select HealthCare will receive access to Enlitic's AI software technology and will directly contribute to the development of future Enlitic products in radiology, oncology and pathology.

GLEAMER Receives FDA Clearance for Its Artificial Intelligence Software to Help Detect and Localize Fractures

PARIS, March 2, 2022 – GLEAMER , a French medtech company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence technology in the practice of radiology, announced today that the United States Food and Drug Administration has cleared its BoneView® AI software for use by U.S. healthcare specialists to aid in diagnosing fractures and traumatic injuries on X-rays. In a U.S. study recently published by Boston University School of Medicine, BoneView was shown to help detect and localize fractures over the entire appendicular skeleton, rib cage, thoracic and lumbar spine, improving sensitivity and specificity, while reducing reading time. BoneView received the CE mark class 2a certification in the European Union in March 2020 and has been widely adopted in more than 300 institutions across 13 countries.

In 2021, IBM (US) collaborated with Humana Inc. (US). Humana deploys IBM's Watson Assistant for Health Benefits; this is an AI-enabled virtual agent built in the IBM Watson Health Cloud. The Artificial Intelligence in Radiology market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

The Artificial Intelligence in Radiology Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below

By Type:

X-rays

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Others

By Application:

Computer-aided Diagnosis

Clinical Decision Support

Quantitative Analysis Tools

Computer-aided Detection

Following are the various regions covered by the Artificial Intelligence in Radiology Market research report:

North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of APAC), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE and Rest of MEA)

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis

The readers in the section will recognize how the Artificial Intelligence in Radiology market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transference, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

