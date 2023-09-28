Nickel Acetate Market Is Valued At US$ 52 Million At A CAGR Of 3.9% By 2031 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) A recent study conducted by Fact.MR, a prominent market research and competitive intelligence provider, sheds light on critical factors that play a pivotal role in shaping strategic business plans across the entire value chain within the nickel acetate market. According to the market report, there is a projected demand surge for this chemical, with a anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% expected from 2021 to 2031. It is forecasted that total sales will reach approximately 8.5 Kilo tons by 2031, primarily driven by heightened demand originating from the automotive, textile, and electrical & electronic appliance manufacturing sectors.

When considering the broader nickel market, it is evident that global demand has experienced a remarkable increase, rising from 1.1 million tons in 2000 to 2.4 million tons in 2020. The consumption pattern underwent a significant transformation between 2000 and 2010, exhibiting a modest annual growth rate of 3.7% since the year 2000. Notably, during the period from 2010 to 2020, there was a robust growth trajectory, primarily bolstered by the thriving Chinese economy, which registered a compound annual growth rate of 5.1%.

The global nickel acetate market is experiencing a period of robust growth, driven by increasing demand across multiple industries. This surge in demand is attributed to the unique properties and diverse applications of nickel acetate, making it a versatile compound in various sectors such as electronics, chemicals, and automotive.

The Versatility of Nickel Acetate

Nickel acetate, a chemical compound with the formula Ni(CH3COO)2, is a soluble, odorless, and greenish crystalline substance. Its versatility lies in its ability to serve as a precursor in the production of other nickel compounds and as a catalyst in various chemical reactions. Nickel acetate is known for its stability and excellent solubility in water, making it a popular choice in several industrial processes.

Electronics Industry Driving Demand

One of the primary drivers of the growth in the nickel acetate market is the electronics industry. The demand for electronic devices, from smartphones to electric vehicles, has been steadily increasing. Nickel acetate finds extensive use in the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, which are the powerhouses behind these devices. It acts as a critical precursor for the cathode materials, contributing to the overall performance and efficiency of these batteries.

Automotive Sector Adopts Nickel Acetate

The automotive industry is another significant contributor to the surging demand for nickel acetate. As the automotive world transitions towards electric and hybrid vehicles, nickel-rich lithium-ion batteries have become the standard for their high energy density. Nickel acetate, as a key component in the battery manufacturing process, plays a pivotal role in powering the electric revolution.

Chemical and Catalytic Applications

Beyond electronics and automotive, nickel acetate is a valuable component in various chemical and catalytic applications. It serves as a catalyst in a range of chemical reactions, including hydrogenation and esterification, where it facilitates the transformation of raw materials into essential products. This versatility has led to its adoption in the chemical manufacturing sector, where it is used to produce a wide array of chemicals and compounds.

Competitive Landscape

These companies have consistently been delivering products with a strong emphasis on innovation, expanding and improving their product portfolios, and strengthening their supply chain and production capabilities. Some of these players have also shown a growing inclination toward acquisitions as a strategic move to secure a more prominent position within the market.

Key Segments of Nickel Acetate Industry Survey:



By Form :



Powder Nickel Acetate

Liquid Nickel Acetate

By Function :



Intermediates



Hydrogenation Catalysts

Sealing Agents

By Grade :



Technical Grade



Lab Reagent Grade

Analytical Grade

By Application :



Fabric Mordant



Electroplating



Aluminum Surface Treatment



Ceramic Glaze

Others

By End-use Industry :



Textile Industry



Automotive Industry



Electrical & electronics industry



Ceramic Industry



Gems & Jewellery Industry Others

The nickel acetate market is on an upward trajectory, driven by its pivotal role in various industries, including electronics, automotive, and chemicals. Its versatility and unique properties make it a sought-after compound in a wide range of applications. As industries continue to evolve and prioritize sustainability, the nickel acetate market is expected to witness further growth and innovation, solidifying its position as a crucial component of modern industrial processes.

