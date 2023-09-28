The Future Of AI In China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Rapid developments in generative artificial intelligence (AI) – algorithms

used to create

new text, pictures, audio, or other types of content – are concerning regulators globally.



These systems are often trained on personal and

copyrighted data

scraped from the internet, leading to privacy and intellectual property fears. They can also be used to generate harmful

misinformation and disinformation .

On August 15, 2023, a

new Chinese law

designed to regulate generative AI came into force. This law, the latest in a

series of regulations

targeting different aspects of AI, is internationally groundbreaking as the first law that specifically targets generative AI.



It introduces new restrictions for companies providing these services to consumers regarding both the training data used and the outputs produced.

Despite these new restrictions on companies, the evolution of the draft text, combined with changes in the wider tech policy context, could mistakenly be taken to indicate that China is starting to relax its drive towards strong regulatory oversight of AI.

Commentators have been quick to observe that the final generative AI regulation is significantly

watered down

compared to an earlier draft published for comment. Requirements to act within a three-month period to rectify illegal content and to ensure that all training data and outputs are“truthful and accurate” were removed.



It also clarified that these rules only apply to public-facing generative AI systems. A new provision specifying that development and innovation should be weighted equally with the security and governance of systems was also added.