Adventure Tourism Market Is Anticipated To Hold A Value Worth $4598.4 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adventure Tourism Market -amr

The growth of the adventure tourism market size is attributed to the presence of an attractive landscape and the availability of a large variety of activities

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Adventure Tourism Market ," The adventure tourism market was valued at $366.70 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $4598.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 28.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Adventurous tourism is a type of travel that incorporates cultural exchange, outdoor activities, and physical exertion. It entails risky travel and discovery, and it may necessitate physical strength and specific talents. In addition, adventurous travel entails interacting with and connecting with different landscapes and cultures. According to these criteria, adventure tourism has piqued the curiosity of individuals from all walks of life. Traveling decreases mental stress, tension, and anxiety, resulting in the exponential rise of the adventure tourism market demand. Furthermore, it provides an excellent escape for city dwellers.

"The factors that promote the growth of the travel & tourism industry include changes in lifestyle, an increase in tourism promotion, and a surge in the accessibility of transport facilities"

Request For Sample :-

The growth of the adventure tourism market size is attributed to the presence of an attractive landscape and the availability of a large variety of activities within different cities of the country. Furthermore, strategic marketing initiatives taken by players in the industry coupled with an increase in government initiatives to promote tourism drives the adventure tourism market growth of the country. However, risks involved in adventure traveling and unpredictable weather conditions act as a hindrance to the growth of the adventure tourism industry in Australia. These factors might lead to the failure of adventure tourism, thereby hampering the growth of the market. However, the increase in social media networking and growing popularity of travel blogging/video logging on the social media platforms such as Instagram, and Twitter is further expected to pique the interest of travelers around the world. This is expected to increase the popularity of adventure tourism, making way for the growth of the tourism industry in the coming years.

Furthermore, travelers choose unique and exotic vacation places to get away from their hectic daily schedules and obtain useful experiences. Exotic countries with a strong cuisine culture are important characteristics that people evaluate when deciding where to vacation. Regions with a wide variety of food, drinks, and activities have been rated as adventure top choices for travelers. Furthermore, there is a growth in popularity in culturally and traditionally intriguing destinations among affluent tourists, owing to an increase in desire of the people to learn and comprehend the local culture.

The adventure tourism market is segmented on the basis of type, activity, type of traveler, age group, sales channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market has been classified into hard, soft, and others. On the basis of activity, the market has been divided into land-based activity, water-based activity, and air-based activity. On the basis of type of traveler, the market has been classified into solo, friends/group, couple, and family. On the basis of age group, it is categorized into below 30 years, 30–41 years, 42–49 years, and 50 years & above. On the basis of sales channel, the market is bifurcated into travel agents and direct. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of type, the soft segment accounted for the majroity of the adventure tourism market share in 2022 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment may be attributed to activities in this category having moderate to low-risk levels, and thus being highly popular among adventure grazers, adventurers, and adventure enthusiasts who make up the bulk of the traveler profile.

As per adventure tourism market analysis, on the basis of activity, the land-based activity segment was the most prominent category accounting for the highest share in 2022. The growth in this segment may be attributed to the fact that these activities are easy to do and are quite economical compared to the other activities. However, the air-based activity segment is expected to witness the highest growth throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of type of traveler, the couple segment was the highest contributor to the adventure tourism market in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a notable CAGR from 2023 to 2031. The family segment is expected to witness modest growth throughout the forecast period.

Request For Customization :-

On the basis of age group, the 30-41 years segment was the dominant segment in 2022. The growth in this segment may be attributed to the fact that people in this age group are financially stable and also have the energy and health to go on different adventures/activities.

On the basis of sales channel, the direct segment was the highest contributor to the adventure tourism market in 2022. The growth in this segment may be attributed to it being far cheaper than the alternative. The direct sales channel was also the fastest-growing segment in the sales channel category and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

As per adventure tourism market trends, on the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period since the Asia-Pacific adventure tourism market attracts numerous adventure travelers from around the globe. The region offers diverse activities such as wildlife reserves and national parks such as Sundarbans in India, Mt. Everest in Nepal, rain forests in Borneo, and whale watching & scouting kiwis in New Zealand to explore.

The key players in the adventure tourism industry have relied on product launches as their key strategy to stay relevant in the competitive market. The key players profiled in the report include AAT Kings Tours Limited, Discovery Nomads, Trafalgar Travel, Contiki, G Adventures, Insight Vacations, Inspiring Journeys, Intrepid Group, Ltd, Intro Travel, and Ultimate Adventure Travel Pty Ltd.

Buy Now :-

Key Market Insights

On the basis of type, the soft segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of activity, the land-based activity segment dominated the market in 2022.

On the basis of type of traveler, the couple segment was the largest and the fastest-growing market segment in 2022.

On the basis of age group, the 30-41 years segment was the dominant market in 2022.

On the basis of sales channel, direct was the most prominent segment in 2022.

On the basis of region, Europe dominated the market in 2022.

TABLE OF CONTENT :-

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. High threat of new entrants

3.3.3. High threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Modertae bargaining power of buyers

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the total market value of the adventure tourism market report?

Q2. What would be the forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the CAGR of the Adventure tourism market?

Q4. How can I get a sample report on Adventure tourism Market?

Q5. What are the segments of the Adventure tourism market report?

Similar Reports :-

Australia Adventure Tourism Market



Theme Park Vacation market



Beach Hotels Market



Online Travel Market





David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn