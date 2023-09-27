AI's Potential As A Tool To Transform Filmmaking Discussed At 21St Arab Media Forum

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 27th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Panelists speaking on the second day of the 21st Arab Media Forum explored the new possibilities offered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the film industry.

A session titled 'AI: The New Frontier for Cinema,' discussed AI's potential as a tool that can revolutionise filmmaking. Moderated by TV Presenter Younes Saif, the session featured Barbaros Citmaci, Founder and Managing Partner, BC Productions; Karina Miller, President and Founder of Sparkhouse; and renowned Turkish actor Nesrin Cavadzade.

Miller highlighted that while AI offers exceptional opportunities in production, it will likely be a substantial amount of time before actors and creatives are replaced by AI in the industry.“It is an incredibly dangerous path to go down, and actors will fight unless you tell them AI can make them look younger and prettier, then they might be okay with that.”

She further noted that there is significant resistance to AI in various industries. AI-generated characters often lack realistic expressions in their eyes, and even though background actors may have concerns about being replaced, the cost of implementing AI for such roles is significantly high, she said.

Barbaros Citmaci emphasised that the willingness of the audience to accept AI-generated actors and characters is a crucial factor. He also noted that the readiness of the entire system plays a role in determining whether AI will fully automate the industry.“The decision on whether to replace people with AI actors or not depends on the tolerance and acceptance of the people involved in the industry.”

Citmaci also delved into the complex issue of intellectual property (IP) rights and stressed the need for thorough consideration of legal and ethical dimensions when integrating AI into the film industry.

Turkish actress Nesrin Cavadzade discussed the global influence of Turkish TV dramas in breaking stereotypes, bridging cultures and shaping perceptions.“Turkish TV shows are vibrant, real, raw and incredibly relatable. We share stories about love, drama, historical tragedies, and what fascinates me is how these stories, deeply rooted in Turkish culture, transcend borders and resonate with audiences worldwide,” she said.

“Being part of this enormous industry feels like contributing to a cultural phenomenon and forming genuine human connections with audiences.”

She highlighted the universal appeal of Turkish shows, which air in 150 countries. Cavadzade attributed their popularity to their common storytelling language that unites people worldwide.

