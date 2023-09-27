Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan Participates In High-Level Meetings As Part Of UAE Delegation At UNGA 78

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

NEW YORK, 27th September, 2023 (WAM) – Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with a number of African officials in high-level activities at the UAE Mission Headquarters in New York as part of the high-level UAE delegation to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly which took place this September.



Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan held productive discussions with several African leaders and officials, including His Majesty Mswati III, King of Eswatini; Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia; His Excellency Robert Dussey, Foreign Minister of Togo; Mahamat Saleh Annadif, Foreign Minister of Chad; and Andrew Zolli, Chief Impact Officer at Planet.



He as well met with His Excellency Lemogang Kwape, Foreign Minister of Botswana; and Nabil Ammar, Foreign Minister of Tunisia; Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Comoros, Yvette Sylla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Madagascar, Peter Mathuki, Secretary General of the East African Community and Abdou Abarry, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Africa and Head of the UN Regional Office for Central Africa.



Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, additionally met with Wavel Ramkalawan, President of The Republic of Seychelles; Aïssata Tall Sall, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Senegal; Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Africa; and Nancy Tembo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malawi.



Moreover, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan met with Christian Buck, Director-General for Political Affairs and Special Envoy to Libya in the German Foreign Office and represented the UAE in a meeting of the Quad for Sudan, alongside representatives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



Furthermore, Sheikh Shakhboot Al Nahyan, alongside Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, represented the UAE delegation at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between MBR Global Initiatives, the World Food Program and Southern African Development Community to further expand The Digital School activities in Africa.



Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan's meetings with their Excellencies the Presidents of African countries, and the Ministers representing African countries during the United Nations General Assembly meetings is a testament to the UAE's commitment to further strengthening its partnerships with African nations, and reflects the UAE's keenness to work with African nations to address shared challenges, build a better future for all, and serve common interests.