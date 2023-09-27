UAE Delegation Concludes Participation In High-Level Week Of 78Th Session Of UN General Assembly

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

NEW YORK, 27th September, 2023 (WAM)-- The United Arab Emirates' delegation, led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has concluded their participation in High-Level Week of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Delivering the UAE's national statement during the UN General Assembly General Debate, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, stressed the importance of the UAE's approach to the international system in the midst of the critical challenges facing the world today, from armed conflicts, to climate disasters, to extremism, racism, and hate speech. Al Hashimy also announced that the UAE has published a discussion paper on the urgent threat of global water scarcity.

“More than any other time in history, we are capable of overcoming these challenges. What is lacking is strong political will, the determination to confront existential challenges and a clear-sighted vision for the future,” said Al Hashimy.“It is essential to enhance the effectiveness of international organizations, key among them the United Nations. These institutions are crucial for building bridges, reducing tensions, and establishing peaceful solutions. In the UAE, peace is our choice, development is our path, and a stable future is our destination.”

The UAE's statement followed intensive engagement throughout the high-level week.

“Led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's UNGA 78 delegation has engaged on a host of global issues against the backdrop of a challenging period for the multilateral system,” said Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN.“As an elected member of the UN Security Council and president of COP28, we have worked with our colleagues around the world to address threats to international peace and security, galvanize countries to take action on climate, and address the root causes of extremism during a productive UN General Assembly session.”

Throughout high-level week, the UAE delegation advanced and strengthened ties with regional and international organizations. Delegation members met with counterparts to advance cooperative efforts to address issues on the agenda of UNGA 78, including climate change, public health and pandemic preparedness, the prevention of extremism, the need to counter threats from terrorist groups, the empowerment of women and girls, and the promotion of inclusive economic and social development through a recommitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the COP28 presidency consulted with a variety of political and business leaders to deliver an ambitious climate summit, which will take place in Expo City Dubai in November. The Presidency engaged key stakeholders on the COP28 Action Agenda, which outlines a comprehensive four-step plan to tackle the climate crisis: fast tracking a just and orderly energy transition; fixing climate finance; focusing on people, lives and livelihoods; and underpinning everything with full inclusivity. Notable announcements included the UAE's endorsement of the Mangrove Breakthrough's USD 4 billion investment to conserve and revitalize mangrove ecosystems by 2030, aiming to restore and protect 15 million hectares of mangroves globally.

The UAE delegation additionally worked to further international cooperation and alignment on Artificial Intelligence, as well as harness innovation and new technologies to sustain peace and enhance responses to humanitarian crises. The UAE also reiterated its call for global solidarity with Afghan women and girls and affirmed its unshakable support in helping them reclaim their rights. Further, the UAE highlighted the challenging situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and stressed the need to explore means to enhance international cooperation and coordination to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The UAE delegation participated in numerous high-level meetings during UNGA 78. HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan participated in a trilateral meeting on the situation in Yemen with Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State, and His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also participated in separate Gulf Cooperation Council ministerial meetings with HE Secretary Blinken and HE James Cleverly, the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs.

Sheikh Shakhboot Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in a meeting of the Quad for Sudan with representatives of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the U.S., and the U.K.

Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, participated in the launch of the I2U2 Private Enterprise Partnership, alongside India, Israel, and the U.S.

Furthermore, the delegation participated in meetings related to increasing financing for development, pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, universal health coverage, the fight against tuberculosis, and the treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons.