By Empowering Craftswomen, Al-Ghadeer Participates In London Design Fair

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

LONDON, 27th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts, one of the projects of the Emirates Red Crescent dedicated to empowering craftswomen through traditional crafts and skills development, announced its first international appearance at the London Design Fair from September 21 to 24, where the“Tirhal” collection was launched, consisting of a number of benches woven by 16 Al Ghadeer craftswomen, as they used traditional Sadu weaving techniques from sustainable materials. This collection comes within the framework of the important role played by Al Ghadeer in the process of reviving Emirati design with contemporary aesthetics.

Al Ghadeer includes a group of women working under the umbrella of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, to empower women with limited income through sustainable crafts, and to help them acquire the necessary expertise to manufacture products that express the spirit of Emirati culture and authenticity, and are distinguished by their purely local character, as they are made from local materials for the purpose of embodying identity. Arts and culture of the Emirates with contemporary touches.

Over the past years, Al Ghadeer has strengthened its social and cultural initiatives to empower women. Her Highness SheikhaShamsa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, Assistant to His Highness the President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority for Women's Affairs, expanded in 2006 to establish the project and establish its first steps, by setting development programs for empowerment and designing contemporary products and Providing raw materials for implementation and marketing services to women to empower them economically and socially through Emirati crafts.

H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, founder of Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts, emphasised the empowering impact of these initiatives:“Empowering women financially and socially through crafts is our core value,” she said.“And when you give a woman a skill, she becomes financially independent. You are making a strong, productive community. Our craftswomen are uniquely talented and, as this collection shows, are not only preserving our roots and heritage but helping to deliver a new chapter for Emirati designs.”

Hind Al Muhairbi, Director of the Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts Project, confirmed that participation in the London Design Fair is a qualitative leap forward in Al Ghadeer's journey. She said: We are proud to represent the work of our craftswomen and highlight Emirati crafts and culture and their heritage in such exhibitions and international forums.

She praised the primary role of Al Ghadeer's strategic partner, represented by the Office of the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, which opened various horizons for the project's presence locally, in addition to the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UAE Embassy in the United Kingdom in providing and facilitating opportunities for participation internationally, starting with this exhibition.

The Tirhal Collection's launch at the London Design Fair marks a pivotal moment for Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts, as it introduces its sustainable and culturally rich practices to a global audience at such an important international event. Through this endeavor, Al Ghadeer aims to create economic opportunities and skills education for women artisans, enabling them to transform their communities and contribute to a more sustainable world.