(MENAFN- USA Art News)
New England-based artist
Megan Carty
will be hosting an exclusive opening of
Yaaas, Queen! Celebrating the Majesty of Mother Nature.
Carty, who is known for infusing her paintings with a vibrant sense of positivity and a spirited palette of bold, energetic colors, is excited to share her latest collection featuring
sculptural paintings , that celebrate the majesty of Mother Nature with vivid colors and marks inspired by the great outdoors.
Inspired by topographic maps, in each piece, Carty folds and manipulates raw canvas into mountains, valleys, lakes, and rivers as if seen from a passing plane. The canvas is dyed using acrylic inks, acrylic paint, and pencil. As visual inspiration, Carty refers to her numerous travels to Acadia National Park, Maine and Portland, Maine where she grew up. She is moved by the numerous colorful eco-systems on display, from the tide pools to the freshwater springs and lush forests.
Taking place on
Friday, October 20, 2023
from
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. , readers can view Carty's work in person at
Day's Jewelers
(567 Amherst Street, Nashua, NH, 03063) or online
here .
The evening of fine art and jewelry will also feature an exclusive artist talk from Megan at 6:30 p.m. The show will be on view through January 3, 2024.
All are welcome, artwork will be available for sale in person or directly from
Megan's website
and jewelry will be available for sale onsite.
MENAFN27092023005694012507ID1107156237
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.