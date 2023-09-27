Binance Sounds Alarm Regarding Possible Delisting Of Stablecoins As EU Implements Mica Law

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Binance has expressed its apprehension regarding the
possible removal of stablecoins
from the European market due to the impending enactment of the EU's
MiCA rules . Marina Parthuisot, who serves as Binance France's head of legal affairs, commented during an online public hearing organized by the European Banking Authority (EBA) that there is a potential scenario of stablecoin delisting in Europe by June 2024 due to the absence of any approved projects.
In response, Elizabeth Noble, team leader at MiCA, stated that stablecoins did not have a transitional arrangement and that their rules would take effect by the end of June next year. Consultations are currently taking place between the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the EBA to...
Read More>>
About CryptoCurrencyWire
CryptoCurrencyWire
(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:
CryptoCurrencyWire
New York, NY
212.994.9818 Office
CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN27092023000224011066ID1107156231
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.