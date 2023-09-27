Binance Sounds Alarm Regarding Possible Delisting Of Stablecoins As EU Implements Mica Law

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Binance has expressed its apprehension regarding the

possible removal of stablecoins

from the European market due to the impending enactment of the EU's

MiCA rules . Marina Parthuisot, who serves as Binance France's head of legal affairs, commented during an online public hearing organized by the European Banking Authority (EBA) that there is a potential scenario of stablecoin delisting in Europe by June 2024 due to the absence of any approved projects.

In response, Elizabeth Noble, team leader at MiCA, stated that stablecoins did not have a transitional arrangement and that their rules would take effect by the end of June next year. Consultations are currently taking place between the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the EBA to...

