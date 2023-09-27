Greencarnewsbreaks Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) CEO Issues Shareholder Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today shared an open letter to shareholders from its CEO David Michery. In the letter, Michery discusses updates on various matters, company milestones and initiatives, including the company's strong balance sheet, its receipt of EPA certification for Class 3 EV commercial vehicles, status on the hearing granted before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, its firm stance against manipulative trading in its stock, and numerous company highlights.“The company has achieved significant milestones and continues to deliver on our commitments,” Michery states in the letter.“I remain optimistic and committed that Mullen is on the right path to achieving all business objectives, which will benefit our customers, shareholders and employees.”
About Mullen Automotive Inc.
Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions' (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. For more information about the company, visit
