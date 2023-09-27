Qatar's Hospitality Sector Embracing Wellness In Holistic Way, Says Al-Sulaiti

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A transformational shift towards wellness is taking place in many hotels in Qatar, redefining the guest experience towards holistic well-being, according to Qatari entrepreneur Ghanim al-Sulaiti.

“Wellness is a very innovative place. There's a lot of shifts in hotels in their offerings towards wellness, calmness and wisdom, and traditional medicine, meditation and stretching your body,” he said in a YouTube video, which forms part of Qatar Tourism's (QT) latest initiative, titled 'Voices of Qatar.'

Al-Sulaiti, founder and CEO of Evergreen Organics and Botany Lab, said practices such as meditation and body stretching, among others, are becoming integral parts of the wellness journey for many.

“Some people relax by being outside, just walk and the greenery is very refreshing. The way I heal myself is by staying in the sun. A lot of people come to Qatar for the beaches to enjoy the sun,” al-Sulaiti said, stressing that nature is a powerful healer.

His journey towards wellness began with the creation of Evergreen Organics, a pioneering venture that reflects his personal commitment to a vegan lifestyle. Al-Sulaiti said his aim was to create a space that resonates with his own journey, noting that:“I'm vegan myself, I do what I sell as a lifestyle. I wanted to create a space that can represent a little bit of my journey”. Looking ahead, al-Sulaiti expressed his eagerness to empower local communities in advancing the cause of health and wellness. He envisions promoting a plant-based lifestyle, encouraging individuals to make thoughtful choices that enhance their overall well-being.

QT launched 'Voices of Qatar' aimed at showcasing the cultural changemakers of the country, inviting global travellers to explore untold stories from local talents, as well as offering unique perspectives on Qatar's rich heritage and contemporary culture. Through a series of interviews and personal narratives, QT noted that visitors gain insights into the challenges faced, triumphs achieved, and transformations started by these cultural icons.

From master chefs to innovators, artists to sports champions, 'Voices of Qatar' explores the journeys of those who have shaped the cultural landscape of Qatar.

