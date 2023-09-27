Moph Survey Finds Improvement In Eyesight Of School Students

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A recent survey by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) shows that 10% of school students have acute visual impairment (less than 6/6), but it is an improvement compared to 14% during the previous academic year 2021-22.

MoPH recently announced the results of the annual comprehensive survey conducted to examine the acuity of school students during the academic year 2022-23. The ministry explained that the survey showed that 10% of school students have acute impairment (less than 6/6), compared to 14% during the academic year 2021-22.

The ministry noted that the survey highlighted a vital aspect of children's health by examining the acuity of the eyesight, emphasising the important progress towards creating a stronger health future for students in Qatar.

Sheikh Dr Mohamed bin Hamad al-Thani, director of the Department of Non-Communicable Diseases Preventive Programmes at the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), said that the survey was conducted on 99,370 students from 330 government and private schools in Qatar, confirming the co-operation between the Ministries of Public Health, and Education and Higher Education in conducting the survey, which serves as an integrated study.

Sheikh Dr Mohamed reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Public Health to prioritise children's eye health and to integrate the results of the survey into the National Health Strategy and the Public Health Strategy, in the framework of joint co-operation between health and education institutions and parents, to maintain sight for future generations.

The survey aims to avoid vision impairment and eye laziness and to detect this health problem early. These efforts are part of a public health strategy that aims to maintain students' eye health and provide a supportive healthy environment in the school community.

Lazy eye is one of the most important complications of vision impairment in children, as it results from an imbalance in the growth of the visual system in one eye and may negatively affect the child's academic performance and ability to learn. It is therefore recommended that periodic eye exam be conducted and ophthalmologists' directives are followed and the use of corrective glasses.

MENAFN27092023000067011011ID1107156210