Cabinet Gives Nod For Setting Up Workforce Planning Committee

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan Wednesday.

After the meeting, HE the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement: The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First, the Cabinet approved - in principle - a draft Cabinet decision to establish and form the Workforce Planning Committee.

Second, the Cabinet reviewed a memorandum of the General Secretariat of the Shura Council regarding the Council's desire to develop solutions to address the case of Qataris' reluctance to the teaching profession, and the views of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in this regard. The Cabinet took the appropriate decision thereon.

Third, the Cabinet approved the following:

1- Draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) on co-operation in occupational safety and health, social dialogue, and combating human trafficking and forced labour between the government of Qatar, the government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the International Labour Organisation.

2- Draft MoU on labour co-operation between the Ministry of Labour of Qatar and the Ministry of Employment and Labour of Korea.

3- Draft MoU for cultural co-operation between the Ministry of Culture of Qatar and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports of Kosovo.

4- Draft MoU on social development co-operation between the governments of Qatar and Paraguay.

Fourth, the Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions thereon:

1- The periodic report on the preparations and arrangements for the opening of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha on October 2, 2023 which will continue until March 28, 2024.

2- The 8th annual report on the results of the work of the National Explosives Affairs Committee during the period from 1/1 to 12/31/2022.

3- A report on the results of participation in the 6th Qatar-Korea High-Level Strategic Cooperation Committee (Seoul - June 2023).

4- A report on the results of participation in the 43rd session of the Conference of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) (Rome - July 2023).

