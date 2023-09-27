UAW Threatens To Expand Strike Against Ford, GM, And Chrysler

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid continuous negotiations between UAW and companies like Ford, General Motors, Chrysler, etc, there is a possibility that UAW can expand strike against the three in case of no serious progress on Friday.

There was not much information by UAW about the strike. however, UAW President Shawn Fain is scheduled to take a planned video address at 10 am ET (1400 GMT) on Friday. Bargaining continues at Ford, General Motors and Chrysler parent Stellantis.If Fain triggers walkouts at more plants starting at noon on Friday, there are chances of further work stoppages until a new contract is ratified, reported Reuters citing sources.

Till now, one assembly plant has been shut at each of the Detroit Three plants, and 38 parts distribution centres at GM and Stellantis.So far, UAW strike has been joined by around 18,300 UAW members, but that is only about 12% of the total number of union members working at the three automakers. During their strike, workers are receiving $500 a week from the UAW's strike fund.UAW strike against US automakersThe UAW launched its walkouts on September 15, which is its first simultaneous strikes at General Motors, Chrysler parent Stellantis and Ford. A week later, the strike was expanded against GM and Stellantis. However, UAW kept its Ford walkout limited to a single plant. It is unclear whether Ford will be targeted in the next round of actions.

With this strike, auto workers union is striving to pressurise automakers to eliminate the two-tier wage system. Under this system, new hires can earn far less than veterans.So far, the union and the companies remain far apart on key economic issues. Fain has stuck with a demand for 40% pay hikes over a four-year contract, a position supported by President Joe Biden during a visit to Detroit on Tuesday. The companies have countered with offers of about 20%.The union has said negotiatiors at Ford are making the most progress towards an agreement. But Ford has said wide differences remain over key issues. The UAW and GM are planning to talk on Wednesday afternoon, reported the news agency. GM, Ford and Stellantis were not immediately available for comment.The UAW's list of potential next strike targets includes engine and transmission facilities, as well as factories producing large pickup trucks and SUVs.

