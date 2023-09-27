Google Doodle Celebrates Taiwan's Teacher's Day To Honour Confucius

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On the occasion of Teacher's Day in Taiwan, search engine 'Google' celebrated the day with a doodle to honour the contribution of teachers in one's life. The doodle metaphorically compares teachers with the Sun, who gives all its energy to plants to ensure their growth.

This Google Doodle is only visible for users based in Taiwan due to its limited reach. Teacher's Day in Taiwan is celebrated every year on September 28 to mark the birth anniversary of the great Chinese philosopher Confucius. Confucius is also considered the embodiment of the Chinese moral values, family, and education philosophy.About Teacher's Day in TaiwanIn Taiwan, Teacher's Day is not an official holiday. But the day is celebrated with students offering gifts to their teachers as a token of appreciation. Teachers often receive gifts from their students. At times, children organise events for teachers and they also teach their teachers.

About ConfuciusConfucius, widely pronounced as Kong Fuzi, was a Chinese philosopher of the Spring and Autumn period who is traditionally considered the paragon of Chinese sages. His teachings are widely popular in East Asian culture and society. He has a wide influence across China and East Asia.His philosophical teachings are called as Confucianism. It emphasizes personal and governmental morality, correctness of social relationships,

and kindness.Confucius called himself a transmitter for the values of earlier periods. His followers competed with many other schools during the Hundred Schools of Thought era during the Hundred Schools of Thought era.After the collapse of Qin and the victory of Han over Chu, Confucius' thoughts received official sanction in the new government. However, after the fall of Qin and the victory of Han over Chu, Confucious' thoughts received official sanction in the new government. During the Tang and Song dynasties, Confucianism evolved into a system called as Neo-Confucianism in the West. Confucianism was also an important part of the Chinese social fabric and way of life.



