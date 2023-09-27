Farmers Announce 3-Day 'Rail Roko' In Punjab From Today. What Are Their Demands?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Several farmers' bodies on Saturday announced a three-day rail blockade in Punjab from today, September 28, in support of their demands including a financial package for losses caused by the recent floods, a legal guarantee for MSP, and a debt waiver.

The decision was announced by Sarwan Singh Pandher, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary, following a meeting of representatives of 19 farmers' bodies, PTI reported.

Most of the farmers' bodies participating in the protest are from Punjab. However, a few outfits from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will also support the agitation.Pandher said the farmers are demanding a financial package for flood-affected people in north India, a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, and debt waivers, among other issues, as per PTI reports.

He said the 'rail roko' will be held at 12 places in Punjab's Moga, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran, Sangrur, Patiala, Ferozepur, Bathinda and Amritsar. The farmers' bodies supporting the protest include the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Bharti Kisan Union, Bharti Kisan Union, Azaad Kisan Committee Doaba, Bharti Kisan Union, Bharti Kisan Union, Bharti Kisan Union, Kisan Mahapanchayat (Haryana), Pagri Sambhal Jatta (Haryana), Progressive Farmer Front (Uttar Pradesh), Bhoomi Bachao Muhim (Uttarakhand) and the Rashtriya Kisan Sangathan (Himachal Pradesh). Earlier this month, a group of around 100 farmers staged a `rail roko' agitation in western Maharashtra's Sangli district over issues related to the acquisition of land by the Railways. The protest forced the Kolhapur-Gondia Maharashtra Express to halt for more than four hours in the Bhilwadi-Nandre section in Palus tehsil.

The farmers in Maharashtra demanded that their additional land be acquired by the Railways and a joint measurement for this was going on in consultation with the district administration.

(With PTI inputs)

