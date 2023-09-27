Manipur Violence News LIVE Updates: AFSPA Extended As Protests Continue Over Students' Killing Incident

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Manipur Violence News LIVE: Hill areas of Manipur were again placed under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA which has been extended for six months, barring 19 police stations falling under the Imphal valley and an area that shares its boundary with neighboring Assam. Mobile internet services were suspended for five days in Manipur. The curbs will remain effective in the state till 7.45 pm on 1 October 2023.Thousands of students in Imphal took to the streets on 26 September. A large number of students gathered and staged a demonstration in Imphal seeking justice for the two Meitei students, who went missing on 6 July – during the peak of ethnic violence in the state.This came after several photos of the deceased bodies of two missing Meitei teenagers appeared on the internet who were allegedly killed by suspected Kuki militants. In the images, one shows the two students' dead bodies, while the other one shows them sitting in fear with two armed men in the background.Catch all the LIVE updates on Manipur violence news here,



MENAFN27092023007365015876ID1107156186