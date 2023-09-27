Kerala News LIVE: IMD Predicts Isolated Rainfall; Yellow Alert In 9 Districts Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.21 AM: Karuvannur bank fraud: CPM leader P R Aravindakshan's interrogation to continue today

The interrogation of PR Aravindakshan in the Karuvannur black money case will continue today. ED is trying to trace those responsible for the scam. Kerala Bank Vice President MK Kannan will be questioned tomorrow.

8.19 AM: Palakkad youths death: Accused remanded for 14 days



The accused in the death of Palakkad youths was produced in the Ottappalam court last night and was remanded for 14 days.

He was charged with culpable homicide, destruction of evidence and illegal use of electricity.



Read More :

Kerala: Two youths die from electric trap set for wild boars; land owner buries bodies in Palakkad

8.14 AM:

IMD predicts isolated rainfall; Yellow alert in 9 districts today

The IMD has predicted isolated rainfall in the state from today. A yellow alert has been sounded in

Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod today.