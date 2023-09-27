2023 MICHELIN Guide Toronto Increases In Star Power

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire)



Two restaurants earn a MICHELIN Star for the first time

Toronto receives its first-ever MICHELIN Green Star

21 Bib Gourmand, plus four special awards, also unveiled 82 total restaurants, 28 cuisine types reflected in selection

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 - Two restaurants, Kappo Sato and Restaurant 20 Victoria, joined the exclusive list of MICHELIN-Starred eateries in Canada, as the 2023 MICHELIN Guide Toronto was announced Wednesday night.

Overall, the anonymous MICHELIN Guide inspectors awarded Stars to 15 restaurants, with Sushi Masaki Saito remaining atop that list with two MICHELIN Stars. The 2023 selection comprises 82 restaurants and 28 types of cuisine. Chefs and restaurant teams were honored during a ceremony at HISTORY in Toronto.

Frilu , which retained its one MICHELIN Star, and White Lily Diner , which earned a 2023 Bib Gourmand, were awarded the city's first MICHELIN Green Stars in recognition for their leadership in sustainable gastronomy.

“Since the inaugural selection in Toronto last year, we have seen and felt the momentum grow in this culinary community,” said Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the MICHELIN Guides.“The passion, encouragement and determination has been evident, and we see the fruit of that labor today. We are very pleased to welcome Kappo Sato and Restaurant 20 Victoria into the family of MICHELIN-Starred restaurants. The famously anonymous Guide inspectors were also inspired by the commitment to sustainable gastronomy at Frilu and White Lily Diner.”

Here are the new one-MICHELIN-Star restaurants, with inspector notes from each (inspectors' comments in full on the MICHELIN Guide website and mobile app ):

Kappo Sato (Japanese cuisine)

Unlike the quiet ceremony of a sushi omakase or the formal structure of a kaiseki, this freewheeling tasting is driven solely by Chef Takeshi Sato, who swims in familiar culinary waters on his own terms. The room is a constant blur of motion thanks to a young team that hurries about preparing multiple courses at once. Sato is their seasoned guide, as he moves with intention, ever masterful with a knife, and works with an impressive bounty of ingredients, most of which are flown in from Japan. Soulful dashi broths weave in and out of view alongside clever courses like tempura fried mackerel with shiso or seared toro nigiri with Japanese green onions.

Restaurant 20 Victoria (Contemporary cuisine)

On a quiet stretch of downtown Toronto, Chef Julie Hyde is making her talents known in this tiny-but-mighty restaurant that captured the city's heart the day it opened. Top-notch local produce, pristine seafood and refined sauce work make for a delicious trifecta on a seasonal tasting menu that boasts originality in spades. Recent highlights included smoked beets with oyster cream as well as grilled fish with beurre blanc and eel crumble. The dimly lit dining room is elegantly easy-going, as Hyde and her small team work with laser-like focus from a kitchen that's simultaneously always in use and always pristine.

Frilu (Contemporary cuisine)

Owner-established Willowolf Farm uses no-till methods to grow fruits and vegetables for Frilu to use throughout the seasons. Chef John-Vincent Troiano hand-picks produce every morning to ensure a truly sustainable farm-to-table experience. A composting program uses all kitchen waste to enrichen the farm's soil. Canadian ingredients, bought from local markets and farmers, are used throughout the year.

White Lily Diner (Creative cuisine)

Their organic, no-till farm and greenhouses supply the diner (and more than 15 other restaurants) with produce. They raise chickens to supply the diner with eggs. Only hand tools are used on the farm. Insect netting and greenhouses mitigate insects and disease. An orchard was recently planted and is being cultivated.

The MICHELIN Guide inspectors added four restaurants to the Bib Gourmand list, which recognizes eateries for great food at a great value: BB's , Sunnys Chinese , Tiflisi and White Lily Diner .

