Zelensky Praises Resilience Of Fury Joint Assault Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine noted the resilience and strength of the Joined Fury Assault Brigade of the National Police and thanked the fighters for the chevron they presented to him.

The president wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Real Ukrainian fury against the invaders in our Donetsk region! The Bakhmut direction, in particular the fierce battles for Klishchiivka. All of Ukraine has something to be grateful for to the Fury Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police. Guys, thanks for your resilience and strength and thanks for the chevron! We are proud of you!" noted Zelensky.

As reported, on September 17, the Ukrainian military liberated Klishchiivka, Donetsk region, from the Russian invaders.

Photo: President's Office