Casio To Release Dust- And Mud-Resistant G-SHOCK With Rugged Full-Metal Exterior

TOKYO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to its family of G-SHOCK shock-resistant watches. The new dust- and mud-resistant MUDMASTER GWG-B1000 features exterior components in metal for a solid, powerful design.
The new GWG-B1000, an addition to the Master of G line, is a powerful dust- and mud-resistant MUDMASTER designed for sandy, dirty environments. The robust metal exterior retains G-SHOCK shock resistance in a rugged design with an eye-catching multi-dimensional form. Continue Reading
GWG-B1000
The protector parts at the 12 and 6 o'clock positions guard the watch glass, which is typically the most shock-susceptible, and they are treated with a diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating to provide even greater abrasion resistance. These parts are cut out of components that are first forged into bezel shapes in a painstaking production process that renders complex shapes in metal. The complex molded form of the front button guard is achieved with a different method, metal injection molding (MIM).*
* Metal injection molding is a technique that combines injection molding and a sintering process. Fine metal powder is mixed with a binder, injection molded in a method similar to that used with plastics, and then sintered to produce high-precision metal parts in complex three-dimensional shapes.
This timepiece also features functions that users on land missions need to execute their pursuits. It is the first G-SHOCK equipped with a triple sensor that measures compass bearing, altitude/barometric pressure, and temperature, as well as solar charging and radio wave reception, that also comes with smartphone connectivity. When the watch is paired with a smartphone, the dedicated app on the phone offers easy operation of various useful features, including Location Indicator, which points the inset dial indicator hand in the direction of a location recorded on the map within the app, and Mission Log, which records activity history.
