Casio To Release Dust- And Mud-Resistant G-SHOCK With Rugged Full-Metal Exterior

TOKYO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to its family of G-SHOCK shock-resistant watches. The new dust- and mud-resistant MUDMASTER GWG-B1000 features exterior components in metal for a solid, powerful design.

The new GWG-B1000, an addition to the Master of G line, is a powerful dust- and mud-resistant MUDMASTER designed for sandy, dirty environments. The robust metal exterior retains G-SHOCK shock resistance in a rugged design with an eye-catching multi-dimensional form.

GWG-B1000

The protector parts at the 12 and 6 o'clock positions guard the watch glass, which is typically the most shock-susceptible, and they are treated with a diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating to provide even greater abrasion resistance. These parts are cut out of components that are first forged into bezel shapes in a painstaking production process that renders complex shapes in metal. The complex molded form of the front button guard is achieved with a different method, metal injection molding (MIM).*