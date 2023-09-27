Global Mayoral Catalyst: United States Mayoral Roundtable Elevates Smart City Expansion Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The United States Mayoral Roundtable, a visionary leader in driving digital transformation in cities and empowering mayors, is thrilled to announce a monumental leap in its mission. This strategic collaboration reaffirms our commitment to collaboratively empower mayors worldwide, fostering innovative solutions that elevate the well-being of urban communities.Our unwavering, bipartisan approach, dedicated to accelerating visionary city development and enhancing the quality of life for all residents, has resonated globally, sparking a dynamic movement that has drawn mayors from across the world. Together, we are actively reshaping the future of our cities.At the heart of this historic expansion is Elevate Cities , LLC, a subsidiary of the United States Mayoral Roundtable. Elevate Cities serves as our dedicated project-focused entity, committed to advising mayors and cities on swiftly and effectively implementing smart city technologies to address pressing human challenges. This essential service is provided pro bono to city leaders, empowering us to challenge conventional processes and services by harnessing innovative governmental technologies.Horizons Expanded with the Expo I Conference: Forging Global ConnectionsThe United States Mayoral Roundtable proudly participated in the 5th Edition of the Expo I Conference, a momentous event held in collaboration with the Mayors of Colombia and technology partners. Set against the backdrop of the prestigious Sheraton Hotel in Bogota, Colombia, this event unfolded from September 20th to 22nd, 2023.As part of our global expansion efforts, the United States Mayoral Roundtable hosted an electrifying session titled "Building Our Future Cities Together" during the Expo I Conference. This session centered on "The Future of Technology," a topic of paramount importance in today's rapidly evolving urban landscape.Our distinguished panelists included mayors from the US, Colombia, and Costa Rica. They exchanged ideas and thought leadership, focusing on public safety, climate, and smart infrastructure while sharing cultural views on how to support our families in our cities.The event was incredible, with these leaders recognizing the success of future technologies, sharing transformative insights, and unveiling groundbreaking public safety solutions. From addressing data privacy and equity concerns to defining ethical frameworks and showcasing cutting-edge innovations, our mayors guided attendees through the ever-evolving landscape of public safety technology."Embracing innovation alongside the United States Mayoral Roundtable and the Expo I Conference was a game-changer for city leaders. Together, we fueled the revolution that's shaping the future of cities worldwide, improving lives and well-being on a global scale," said Honorable Michael Hancock, former Mayor of Denver, CO."Participating in the United States Mayoral Roundtable and the Expo I Conference was a testament to the power of global collaboration among city leaders. Our collective efforts to embrace innovative technologies and enhance public safety are crucial for the well-being of our communities. Together, we are shaping a brighter future for cities worldwide," said Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, MS.Stay tuned as the US Roundtable supports the launch of the Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC ) on November 7th to 9th in Barcelona.About the United States Mayoral Roundtable: The United States Mayoral Roundtable is a dynamic, collaboration-based platform dedicated to catalyzing digital transformation across cities and empowering mayors. With a bipartisan approach, our mission is to accelerate visionary city development while enhancing the lives of all residents.About Elevate Cities, LLC: Elevate Cities, LLC, a subsidiary of the US Mayoral Roundtable, serves as a project-focused entity with the primary goal of advising mayors and cities on swiftly implementing innovative technologies to address critical human issues. This service is offered pro bono to city leaders, enabling us to redefine conventional processes and services through futuristic governmental technologies.For more information about our pioneering initiatives and how you can be part of this exciting movement, please visit our websites at and .

